Rents will continue to fall due to 'a lot of supply in the pipeline,' economist says

Rental prices nationwide ticked down less than half a percentage point in December. While that may not seem like enough of a drop to appease cash-strapped renters, there's likely more good news coming.

An influx of new apartments is expected to boost inventory and offer relief to renters' pocketbooks, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

“There's a lot of supply in the pipeline,” Hale added. “So we expect to see this softening trend continue. And that's going to give renters’ incomes a chance to catch up.”

A continued decline in rents wouldn't just be welcomed by the people paying them. It's also good news for the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates to slow price increases. Shelter costs —which include rental prices — have been the biggest factor in overall inflation.

New supply of apartments has already pushed down rents for much of 2023, with December's 0.4% annual drop marking an eighth consecutive month of declines, according to Realtor.com data.

But renters are still paying more than pre-pandemic times. December’s median asking rent clocked in at $1,713, or 22% higher than the same month in 2019.

One factor at play when it comes to rents is location. Regionally, supply has outpaced demand in the West and South — pulling prices down. By contrast, the Northeast and Midwest are seeing more demand than supply – resulting in steady rent growth.

“It really matters where you are. And so renters want to pay attention to the local trend,” Hale said.

Also affecting price: whether a renter is staying in the same place or moving to a new one, she said.

“People who have stayed in one place might actually see their rents increase a little bit more than what we're seeing in other areas. So it might pay to look around if you haven't in a while,” Hale said.

Overall, the rush to add more inventory has come as the housing market has faced a supply crunch. Last year, the multifamily market hit a 40-year high for completed units, with about 556,000 units completed, according to CoStar Group’s January real estate report. The influx of inventory gave renters more options, which consequently decelerated rent growth.

CoStar predicts construction will slow this year, with 444,000 units projected to come online in 2024.

