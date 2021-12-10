RentTheRunway-style UK fashion rental marketplace HURR raises $5.4M round led by Octopus

HURR — a “RentTheRunway” style UK fashion rental marketplace - has raised $5.4M in a seed funding round led by European VC firm, Octopus Ventures. Also participating was Ascension and D4 Ventures, among others.

HURR launched in 2019 and has a hybrid business model combining peer-to-peer fashion rentals, direct partnerships with fashion outlets, and a white-label service with retailers such as Selfridges Rental. HIt also has a physical store in Selfridges London, and a partnership with global resale platform Depop.

Commenting, Victoria Prew, CEO and founder of HURR, said:“As a millennial, I’m part of a generation that loves shared ownership. We’ve all witnessed the rise of disruptive tech-first businesses such as Airbnb and Uber and, if we can rent our houses and cars, why not our wardrobes.”

Matt Chandler, consumer investor at Octopus Ventures, said: “HURR is perfectly placed to capitalize on the shift towards new models of ownership and spearhead the transition to a more climate-friendly fashion industry.”