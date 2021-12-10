U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,701.25
    +34.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,950.00
    +197.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,287.00
    +138.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.40
    +22.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.02
    +1.08 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    +0.0220 (+1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    -0.42 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3231
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4900
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,625.63
    +294.52 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,280.89
    -25.06 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.49
    +6.23 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

RentTheRunway-style UK fashion rental marketplace HURR raises $5.4M round led by Octopus

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

HURR — a “RentTheRunway” style UK fashion rental marketplace - has raised $5.4M in a seed funding round led by European VC firm, Octopus Ventures. Also participating was Ascension and D4 Ventures, among others.

HURR launched in 2019 and has a hybrid business model combining peer-to-peer fashion rentals, direct partnerships with fashion outlets, and a white-label service with retailers such as Selfridges Rental. HIt also has a physical store in Selfridges London, and a partnership with global resale platform Depop.

Commenting, Victoria Prew, CEO and founder of HURR, said:“As a millennial, I’m part of a generation that loves shared ownership. We’ve all witnessed the rise of disruptive tech-first businesses such as Airbnb and Uber and, if we can rent our houses and cars, why not our wardrobes.”

Matt Chandler, consumer investor at Octopus Ventures, said: “HURR is perfectly placed to capitalize on the shift towards new models of ownership and spearhead the transition to a more climate-friendly fashion industry.”

Recommended Stories