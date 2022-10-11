U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,622.33
    +9.94 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,493.94
    +291.06 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,516.31
    -25.79 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.07
    +10.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.12
    -2.01 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.60
    +10.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8920
    +0.0040 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1117
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7120
    +0.0210 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,088.75
    -204.46 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.81
    +1.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

ReoStar Signs LOI With L. Myers Associates for Acquisition

ReoStar Energy Corp.
·2 min read

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reostar Energy Corp. (OTC: REOS) announced today that the company just signed a letter of intent (LOI) for acquisition with L. Myers Associates, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer, distributor and importer of advertising specialty products specializing in custom printed and embroidered apparel.

L. Myers Associates was founded in November 1970 by Mr. Larry Myers. Currently, the company's operation is in a 16,000 square feet building and makes approximately $4M in annual revenue.

The CEO of ReoStar, Michael Lajtay, stated, "We are extremely excited to sign this letter of intent with Mr. Larry Myers and we're looking forward to completing this acquisition."

About ReoStar Energy Corp

ReoStar Energy Corp. is an Emerging Growth Energy Company with a two-fold mission: to aggregate existing oil and gas production from proven reserve fields to maximize revenues and to segregate some of those hydrocarbon revenues to acquire alternative energy sources. ReoStar plans to follow the Carbon Neutral protocols to be a Net Zero Carbon Neutral Energy Company by 2050.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ReoStar Energy Corp disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact Information:
Michael Lajtay
CEO
info@reostarenergycorp.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Annaly (NLY) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Ford Stock Regained Momentum Today

    After plunging nearly 7% yesterday, Ford's (NYSE: F) stock rebounded slightly today. There wasn't any company-specific news that was causing Ford's shares to rise, but some investors may be viewing yesterday's sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. Just yesterday, Ford's stock fell hard after UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock to a sell rating, down from his previous neutral rating.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Ford (F) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • Why Rivian's Stock Is Rising Today

    Heading for the exit ramp yesterday, investors eagerly clicked the sell button on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) after learning of the company's massive recall. Today, however, a contrarian opinion from Wall Street is motivating investors to park the electric vehicle stock in their portfolios. While many found news of Rivian's recall disconcerting, an analyst's commentary is encouraging investors to hitch a ride with the EV manufacturer.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Should You Add Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Shares to Your Portfolio?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Global equities markets were facing significant declines in the first half of 2022 due to concerns like the Russia/Ukraine war, surging inflation, COVID-19, and central-bank tightening. At […]

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • Stocks fall, Microsoft stock in the red

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • 12 Best Forever Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best forever stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more of the valuable companies, go directly to 5 Best Forever Stocks to Buy Now. The S&P 500, NASDAQ, and Dow indices have experienced a significant dip since the start of 2022, providing attractive investment opportunities […]

  • Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Altria (MO) closed at $43.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.