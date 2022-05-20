U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Rep. Ben Cline Presented with PIA Legislator of the Year Award

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) has been presented with the 2022 PIA Legislator of the Year Award by the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA). The executive committee of the insurance agents association, led by its president Tony Curti, made the presentation May 10, 2022 on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Cline was chosen to receive the award due to his steadfast leadership in defending the state insurance regulatory system. Rep. Cline introduced legislation to repeal the Federal Insurance Office (FIO). FIO repeal is a PIA top priority. Rep. Cline introduced H.R. 4866, the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act of 2021.

"The bill introduced by Rep. Cline will protect the successful state insurance regulatory system by repealing the FIO, an unnecessary federal bureaucracy created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank)," said PIA vice president of government relations Jon Gentile. "PIA opposed the creation of the FIO from the outset and we firmly believe its continuing existence poses a threat to the successful state-based insurance regulatory system."

"Rep. Cline's leadership in putting forward a bill to repeal the FIO brings needed action in support of a key issue for independent insurance agents and their customers. We are proud to honor him," said PIA President Tony Curti.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

This press release is online at:
https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/news/2022/05/19/rep.-ben-cline-named-2022-pia-legislator-of-the-year

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rep-ben-cline-presented-with-pia-legislator-of-the-year-award-301552262.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

