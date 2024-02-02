Rep. Ethan Manning Announces reelection campaign

Feb. 2—Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, has filed for reelection as State Representative for House District 23, according to a press release from his official campaign.

A small business owner, farmer, and former county councilman, Manning currently serves as Chairman of the House Public Policy Committee and as a member of the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee. District 23 includes portions of Cass and Miami Counties.

"Serving as a State Representative for the community where I grew up, run my businesses, and call home is the honor of a lifetime," said Manning. "As a state legislator, it is my duty to fight for our local communities at the Statehouse and, over the past several years, we have accomplished a lot together. From standing strong with law enforcement, to fighting against reckless government spending while lowering taxes, making Indiana a constitutional carry state that respects your right to defend yourself and your family, and becoming one of the most fiercely pro-life states in the nation, Indiana is leading the charge. I am blessed to have the opportunity to serve."

As a State Representative, Manning recently sponsored legislation which would ban countries such as China from purchasing land near military bases. He has authored legislation that became law to improve access to affordable and high-quality rural healthcare and expand the nursing workforce pipeline, expand options for high-speed internet access in rural communities, and increase safety for children as they ride the bus to school each day.

In the current legislative session, Manning authored legislation to prohibit the Indiana Department of Transportation from funding additional J-turn intersections and ensuring local interests are protected and the public is heard when road projects are being considered. Manning recently urged the Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to send National Guard troops to the southern border, the press release said.

Born in Peru and raised near Macy, Manning previously served on the Miami County Council where he was elected council president. He works as a real estate broker and auctioneer and on his family farm, Manning Cattle Company, alongside his grandparents, parents, and brothers.

"I am thankful for the trust voters in Cass and Miami counties have placed in me and I will never take this responsibility for granted," added Manning. "We have fought for a limited, responsible and responsive state government, and I will continue standing strong for the conservative values and liberties we hold dear."

The press release said Manning is "an unapologetic conservative Republican." Manning served as an elector for President Donald J. Trump in 2016. Manning and his wife, Bridget, a physician at Logansport Memorial Hospital, live in rural Cass County with their two dogs, River and Red.