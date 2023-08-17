Rep. George Santos staffer’s fraud case moved from Brooklyn to L.I.; will be handled by same judge on congressman’s case

The federal judge assigned to the fraud case against Rep. George Santos will also oversee the case against one of his staffers who’s accused of impersonating House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s chief of staff while raising funds for the lying lawmaker.

Sam Miele, 27, who was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court Wednesday on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, had his case reassigned to Long Island Judge Joanna Seybert.

Miele is accused of impersonating McCarthy’s now-retired chief of staff, Dan Meyer, to dupe donors into giving Santos money during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles. According to an indictment filed in Brooklyn Federal Court Monday, Miele admitted the deception to Santos, and got a 15 % commission for his efforts.

Santos, a New York Republican, is identified in the indictment as “Candidate 1,” sources familiar with the case said.

Federal prosecutors filed a letter on Wednesday saying that Miele’s and Santos’ cases “may be presumptively related.”

Santos’ lies about his education, religion, family history, professional experience and property ownership unraveled only after his election to Congress in 2022.

The first-term Republican indictment for wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.

The allegations against him include a 2020 scheme to collect COVID-19-related unemployment funds while working as an investment firm director, a campaign finance fraud operation where he used donor money to buy designer clothes and pay his personal debts, and a string of untruths about his assets and income to the House of Representatives.