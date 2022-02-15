ReportLinker

Major companies in the repair and maintenance market include LKQ Corporation, LeasePlan Corporation N. V. , Xerox Corporation, ADNOC, Monro Muffler Brake, Juniper Networks Inc. , Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229740/?utm_source=GNW

, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Emcor Group and Fanuc Corp.

The global repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $1280.72 billion in 2021 to $1420.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2066.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The repair and maintenance market consists of sales of repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide repair and maintenance services for automotive, personal goods, electronics and other products but excluding aerospace and defense equipment.



The main types of repair and maintenance are automotive repair and maintenance, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance, electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance, personal goods repair and maintenance.An automobile repair facility is a place where auto mechanics and technicians work on vehicles.



The different modes include online, offline and involves various services such as off-site service, on-site service.



Many personal services employers in Europe, especially in the UK are increasingly offering zero-hours contracts to deal with uncertain consumer demand.Zer0-hours contracts also known as casual contracts enables companies to employ staff without giving work guarantee.



Employees are given little notice before shifts, they are called to work whenever there is “piece work “or “contract work”, they are generally not offered leaves and other employee benefits.These contracts are increasingly becoming popular owing to flexibility it offers to both employers and employees.



For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, UK, in 2019, the zero-hour proportions for both male and female had increased from 2.7 percentage points in Q2 to 3.3 percentage points in Q4. , a significant proportion of these employees are expected to be from the personal services industry which often employ free lancers on a non-contractual basis.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the repair and maintenance market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in repair and maintenance market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the repair and maintenance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



