Repare Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RPTX) market cap dropped US$21m last week; Private equity firms bore the brunt

Key Insights

Significant control over Repare Therapeutics by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Repare Therapeutics is 24%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 34% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As market cap fell to US$133m last week, private equity firms would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Repare Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Repare Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Repare Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Repare Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 30% of Repare Therapeutics shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. BVF Partners L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Repare Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$133m, and insiders have US$1.4m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Repare Therapeutics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 34%, private equity firms could influence the Repare Therapeutics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Repare Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Repare Therapeutics (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

