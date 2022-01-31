U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

REPEAT -- AES-100 Inc. Achieves First Major Milestone And On-Track for Accelerated Commercial Development of Home Power Unit

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
·7 min read
  • MOTNF

  • After re-focusing AES-100 Inc. toward the massive home market for green hydrogen; AES-100 has achieved its first major milestone and is on-track for its accelerated commercial timeline

  • Amidst global supply chain issues, AES-100 is pleased to announce receipt of two major key pieces of equipment. The production cells (“heart of the AES home power unit”) will enable the next stage of testing for AES-100’s at-scale direct-to-consumer green hydrogen power unit

  • With the largest gas utilities in the world announcing green hydrogen blending and repurposing of their pipelines, AES-100 is ideally positioned to enable hydrogen fuel extraction and power generation for the residential home

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that its 49%-owned subsidiary, AES-100 Inc. (“AES-100”), a leading clean hydrogen technology company, has received two of its latest production cells. These cells are at the heart of the AES home power unit enabling the production of hydrogen and ultimately electricity at unprecedented efficiencies, while also providing resilience to common inert gases that are a problem for other hydrogen technologies.

With announcements coming from the largest gas utilities in the world, AES-100 technology for the consumer is being prioritized at an expedited rate to meet the market need. With more than 14 million homes in California1 alone, a state where green energy is routinely curtailed, the domestic market opportunity is significant.

“Although the number varies, the average American home uses ~30 kWh per day2. AES technology and design is being developed and tested at variable rates over 70 kWh per day. With testing at this scale, the home power unit is set for application at homes small and large alike. We are excited to be testing at rates meeting the needs for commercial application,” said Channce Fuller, CEO of AES-100 Inc.

Utility companies around the globe are positioning themselves to repurpose billions of dollars in infrastructure to enable the hydrogen economy of the future. Using a recent announcement in the Netherlands as a case in point, government revenue from natural gas has fallen from 10.7 billion euros to only 140 million euros in 2020 over just 10 years, as the government pushes for a transition to hydrogen away from fossil fuels.3 This change, happening across the globe, is an opportunity for hydrogen storage in the pipelines, followed by extraction and conversion to power the homes of the future.

“Annual estimates for green hydrogen sales now exceed $700 billion by 2050.3 With demand that significant, hydrogen technologies around the globe will have to work synergistically to meet the growing need. With the new production cells in-hand at our development partner’s facility, AES-100 Inc. is increasingly well positioned to meet the market need”, added Mr. Fuller.

As testing and validation continues, the Company will continue to keep the market updated on the achievement of additional key development milestones of AES-100.

ABOUT AES-100 Inc.

AES-100 Inc. is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. AES owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the AES technology for the production of hydrogen.

AES-100 Inc. is a private company with ownership held by PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MONTNF) and by Aberdeen International with remainder of ownership being privately held.

PowerTap is also announcing that pursuant to the purchase agreement entered into on July 26, 2021 to acquire 49% of AES (the "Purchase Agreement") and announced on July 27, 2021, the Company has issued on January 31, 2022 an additional 20,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.50 per common share to the selling shareholders of AES-100 Inc. on a pro-rata basis in exchange for a 49% equity interest in AES-100 Inc. The issuance of these additional common shares is the final payment by the Company under the Purchase Agreement for its 49% interest in AES. The acquisition of AES is an arm's length transaction and the common shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance and are subject to the Neo Exchange’s acceptance of final filing documents.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.
www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market- depth.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Troup, Circadian
Group IR
MOVE@circadian-group.com

PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi
raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap and AES. Some assumptions include, without limitation, t statements regarding AES; the AES technology; the global addressable market for hydrogen; the effectiveness and timelines to deploy the AES home power unit; reduction of risk for industrial applications of the AES technology; the renewable energies sector and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations, and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

1) United States Census Bureau – Data for 2019
2) US Energy Information Administration – Data for 2020
3) Fuel Cell Words – January 2022


