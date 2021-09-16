U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,463.00
    -41.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.00
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.40
    -20.40 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.40 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    -0.59 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3730
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,968.69
    +465.06 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.33
    +38.12 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.61
    +28.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

REPEAT – American Pacific Mining Doubles Tuscarora Property Size with New Acquisition and Reports Bonanza Grade Samples of up to 21,032 g/t Gold and 38,820 g/t Silver

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
American Pacific Mining Corp.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Electrum in Bladed Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein
Electrum in Bladed Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein
Electrum in Bladed Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein

Figure 2

American Pacific original property claims (blue), plus newly acquired claims (yellow), and highlighted sample results
American Pacific original property claims (blue), plus newly acquired claims (yellow), and highlighted sample results
American Pacific original property claims (blue), plus newly acquired claims (yellow), and highlighted sample results

Figure 3

Gold in Sugary Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein
Gold in Sugary Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein
Gold in Sugary Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein

Figure 4

Banded Electrum and Silver Sulfosalts, Argenta Vein
Banded Electrum and Silver Sulfosalts, Argenta Vein
Banded Electrum and Silver Sulfosalts, Argenta Vein

Figure 5

Disseminated and Speckled Gold in Banded Quartz, Young American Vein
Disseminated and Speckled Gold in Banded Quartz, Young American Vein
Disseminated and Speckled Gold in Banded Quartz, Young American Vein

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ubica Gold Corp, (“Ubica”) a project generator majority owned by Plethora Private Equity, whereby the Company will acquire the assets (the “Transaction”) Ubica owns, being 77 claims at Tuscarora totaling 1,031 acres. The Transaction effectively doubles the size of American Pacific’s Tuscarora land package adding 76 unpatented and 1 patented claims.

The Company also announces high-grade rock chip and grab samples collected from the newly expanded land package at its Tuscarora Gold Project (the “Tuscarora Project”). A total of 135 samples were collected from several targets, ten of which returned Bonanza grades of over 34 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), including a sample of 21,032 g/t Au (676.19 ounces per US ton) and 38,820 g/t silver (Ag) (1248 ounces per US ton) or 5.9% precious metals content, from surface at the Grand Prize Target.

Figure 1: Electrum in Bladed Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b0fb41f-aaff-4649-b249-3703f2cdd439

Figure 2. American Pacific original property claims (blue), plus newly acquired claims (yellow), and highlighted sample results.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96eea5c2-51aa-4866-9fc2-52fc106e0738

Other sample highlights include 882 g/t Au and over 10,000 g/t Ag at the Argenta Target and 2,820 g/t Au and 1,460 g/t Ag at the Modoc Target.

Target Name

Gold g/t

Silver g/t

Grand Prize

21,032

38,820

391

>10,000

19.45

>10,000

3.32

432

Argenta

882

>10,000

24.60

3,610

18.70

4,010

7.36

1,609

6.60

4,680

Modoc

2,850

1,460

150.50

2,380

121

118

98.50

54

85.90

78

51.70

139

44.10

88

30.30

412

Young American

116.50

743

10.20

473

9.38

1,850

1.87

945

Unnamed 1

32.70

29

2.27

8

Unnamed 2

11.50

14

2.98

20


Figure 3: Gold in Sugary Quartz from the Grand Prize Vein
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdec9ee8-e994-40ec-914d-98f088189f08

Figure 4: Banded Electrum and Silver Sulfosalts, Argenta Vein
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b19bb5-807a-4b05-a684-cf1f6a64237c

Figure 5: Disseminated and Speckled Gold in Banded Quartz, Young American Vein
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6c97084-8605-41d5-b668-20f5b575582b

Assays from a previous drill program at American Pacific’s existing Tuscarora claims returned high-grade intercepts as high as 4.57 metres of 127.08 g/t Au, including 1.52 m of 368.31 g/t Au from the South Navajo Zone and 1.52 metres of 52.37 g/t Au from the East Pediment Zone. (See Tuscarora Project page for a complete list of assay results).

The surface exposed mineralized veins on the newly acquired claims extend onto American Pacific’s existing claims where mineralization is under gravel cover. The surface exposure lends itself to surface sampling as an effective exploration targeting tool. Evaluation of priority targets is underway in advance of a drill program targeted to commence late 2021 at the newly expanded Tuscarora project.

The team at Ubica has done an excellent job negotiating and consolidating these claims. This will be the first time the consolidated Tuscarora district will see extensive modern exploration.

“This very important acquisition adds significant value to our Tuscarora Project,” stated American Pacific President, Eric Saderholm. “These samples show the bonanza grades that these veins can host, and importantly, these high-grade values are broadcast throughout the property and not along one single vein. This suggests the potential to greatly expand upon mineralization we have discovered in the past and map the full vein extent across this large property package in advance of drill campaign later this year, or early in 2022. Using this data we will update our 3D model and begin the permitting process to commence a Q4, 2021 drill program.”

Webinar Playback Link

The Company hosted a Zoom Webinar Wednesday, to discuss this latest transaction, as well as provide an update on recent activities at each of the Company’s other projects. Investors may watch the webinar playback by clicking the link below:

WEBINAR PLAYBACK

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, upon the closing of the Transaction, American Pacific will acquire the 77 claims at Tuscarora totaling 1,031 acres in consideration for: (i) the issuance of 3,700,000 common shares of the Company (the “Payment Shares”) to Ubica and (ii) a cash payment of $800,000. The Payment Shares will be subject to voluntary hold periods, with 25% of the Payment Shares released on the closing date and an additional 25% released every 6 months thereafter until all Payment Shares have been released.

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project-Nevada, USA

Tuscarora is located in northern Nevada, 70km northwest of Elko and 20km west of the Jerritt Canyon Mine. It is a low-sulphidation epithermal system with multiple structurally controlled veins identified at surface. Extensive shallow and vertical drilling, testing for near-surface mineralization for heap leach processing was done during the 1980s and historical exploitation dates back to early 20th century via a series of vertical shafts; however, depth was limited by the water table. Two distinct deposit types exist at Tuscarora, including high Ag/Au ‘Silver Zone’ in the northeast with narrow alteration and low Ag/Au ‘Gold Zone’ in the south and southwest with widespread alteration.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Phil Mulholland, P.Geo and Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under NI 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Gold-Silver project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

“Warwick Smith”

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.