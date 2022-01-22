REPEAT-MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario workers host Phone Zap to demand action from Ford government on Omicron crisis
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week the Ontario Federation of Labour released a joint statement highlighting six key demands that workers urgently need from the Ford government.
On Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m., the Ontario Federation of Labour will join with hundreds of frontline workers and their supporters for a Phone Zap. At this virtual action, workers will make phone calls to members of Ford’s Conservative government urging the immediate implementation of the demands released this week.
The demands include:
Recall the legislature for an emergency session
Repeal Bills 124 and 195
Legislate a minimum of 10 permanent, employer-paid sick days
Hold an emergency summit of all stakeholders in the health care system
Require health care and educational institutions to provide airborne precautions
Launch an emergency public health campaign
Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456
