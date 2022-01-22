U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,573.28
    -2,838.97 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

REPEAT-MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario workers host Phone Zap to demand action from Ford government on Omicron crisis

Ontario Federation of Labour
·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week the Ontario Federation of Labour released a joint statement highlighting six key demands that workers urgently need from the Ford government.

On Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m., the Ontario Federation of Labour will join with hundreds of frontline workers and their supporters for a Phone Zap. At this virtual action, workers will make phone calls to members of Ford’s Conservative government urging the immediate implementation of the demands released this week.

The demands include:

  • Recall the legislature for an emergency session

  • Repeal Bills 124 and 195

  • Legislate a minimum of 10 permanent, employer-paid sick days

  • Hold an emergency summit of all stakeholders in the health care system

  • Require health care and educational institutions to provide airborne precautions

  • Launch an emergency public health campaign

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

sy/COPE343


Recommended Stories

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • The ‘Black Friday’ Crypto Crash That Wiped Out $136B Was Caused By…

    With every top coin suffering the brunt of the crash, here are the possible reasons as to why it happened and what you can expect next.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), a lender that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make loan decisions, fell nearly 13.4% today after an analyst lowered his price target on the stock. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his neutral rating on Upstart, but significantly lowered his price target from $160 to $110.

  • U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns. The suspensions will begin on Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’ scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight and run through March 29, the Transportation Department said. The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Fed Meeting On Tap As Bears Rule; What To Do Now

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 after a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideNasdaq 100’s Unrelenting Declines Ring a Dot-Com Bust Alarm BellJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    In this week’s second 2022 Roundtable installment, Giroux highlights six stocks that, to his mind, have been unfairly punished. Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Plummeting Today

    Digital World Acquisition closed out the session down 9.2%, while Phunware was off 12.8%. Growth-dependent and speculative stocks have seen turbulent trading lately, and the broader market was hit with big pullback today following worrying performance from some big consumer products and technology companies. There doesn't appear to be any business-specific news behind Digital World Acquisition and Phunware's share price slides, but the two companies were caught up in the broader pullback.

  • Why cryptocurrencies are selling off today

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger discusses the outlook for cryptocurrency prices after the Fed released a white paper on central bank digital currencies.

  • Here’s one reason the stock market is selling off in the final hour of trade: ‘We’ve shifted from buy the dip to sell the rally,’ says analyst

    On Thursday, a flirtation with a respectable comeback a day after entering correction territory proved short-lived, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) notching another ugly reversal on Thursday. Thursday’s move appeared to be a head-scratcher for some participants as it seemed likely that the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite might finally finish higher, with momentum buoying the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) benchmarks and bargain hunters swooping in. Read: The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971.

  • Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Dropped Friday

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks sailed lower in the water Friday. In early trading, each of the major publicly traded cruise stocks -- Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) -- declined about 5% before recovering somewhat in the afternoon.

  • Snake Catcher Finds Carpet Python 'Chilling' Under Garbage Bin

    A family in Buderim, Queensland, found extra reason to fear trash day when a snake catcher discovered a carpet python lurking under their wheelie bin.Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie, who owns Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, quickly nabbed the snake from its hiding place. He later released the python into the wild.“People seem to forget that there’s a gap underneath the rubbish bin, and there’s so many times I can think of where we’ve caught snakes just chilling out underneath there,” McKenzie says in the video. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful

  • Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways took a spiralling $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKN0SpWeILo&feature=youtu.be of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two companies have been locked for months in a dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged needs attention while insisting it does not put safety at risk. Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its national regulator in a bid to keep the spotlight on technical matters after Airbus accused the state-owned airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideNasdaq 100’s Unrelenting Declines Ring a Dot-Com Bust Alarm BellJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedBad news for the MicroStra

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.