U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.75
    +25.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,080.00
    +241.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,086.75
    +77.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.20
    +17.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.10
    +0.81 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.68
    -3,433.34 (-7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.17
    -78.21 (-6.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,950.14
    -549.91 (-1.80%)
     

REPEAT - O2Gold Intercepts 20 g/t Au at the Main Aurora Vein, Which Has a Projected Extension of at Least 700 Meters, at Only 97 Meters of Depth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
O2Gold Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Section C with AUR-21-001 sampling and results, as well as the trajectory of the completed AUR-21-003 hole
Section C with AUR-21-001 sampling and results, as well as the trajectory of the completed AUR-21-003 hole
Section C with AUR-21-001 sampling and results, as well as the trajectory of the completed AUR-21-003 hole

Figure 2

Drill cores of AUR-21-001 where it intercepted the main Aurora vein, showing 0.7m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag from 97.4 m.
Drill cores of AUR-21-001 where it intercepted the main Aurora vein, showing 0.7m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag from 97.4 m.
Drill cores of AUR-21-001 where it intercepted the main Aurora vein, showing 0.7m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag from 97.4 m.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill hole at the Aurora Tunnel in Colombia, where the Company has exploitation and production permits.

Key Highlights

  • Hole AUR-21-001 targeted down-dip extensions of high-grade gold-silver mineralization indicated by rock chip sampling and prior artisanal production at the Aurora Tunnel.

  • A mineralized interval was encountered (reported as downhole intervals) with the following results: 1.6 m @ 9.19 g/t Au and 1.89 g/t Ag from 97.4 m, including 0.7 m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag @ 97.4 m.

  • AUR-21-001 was the first hole drilled in the Company’s planned 8,000 m drilling campaign. Three additional holes have been completed, the cores of which are currently being assayed and are expected in 10 days.

Results

The drilling campaign on the Aurora project area is being carried out by two rigs and aims to define the mineralized body formerly explored by artisanal miners. Hole AUR-21-001 is the first to intercept the main mineralized vein. Figure 1 shows a cross section of the hole as well as the expected projection of the vein identified by spontaneous potential testing. Sampling intervals and the main values obtained are also noted.

Figure 1: Section C with AUR-21-001 sampling and results, as well as the trajectory of the completed AUR-21-003 hole
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf97d5f1-99fe-4809-8c91-67effda85ad6

AUR-21-001 crossed a sequence of intrusive igneous rock similar to a quartz diorite, with mylonite metric levels where a chloritic alteration predominates, and strong silicification is superimposed. Figure 2 shows the intercepted mineralized vein.

Figure 2: Drill cores of AUR-21-001 where it intercepted the main Aurora vein, showing 0.7m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag from 97.4 m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/396d77e0-e476-4dfa-b486-e63db427feaf

The hole finished a final depth of 220 meters and cut the entire anomalous sequence identified in the spontaneous potential mapping previously announced by the Company in a press release dated August 31, 2021. The intersection between 8.70 – 11.70 m is an additional highlight for the Company, as it indicated an interval of 3 m @ 12.30 g/t Ag. Though a highly-weathered and low-recovery interval, it showed fragments of quartz veins, precisely in the interval that the spontaneous potential indicated as anomalous. Scheduled drill holes from the ongoing, 8,000 m drill campaign will aim to better intercept and recover intervals to identify the true potential of this anomaly.

Drilling Continues

AUR-21-001 is only one of the four holes completed. There are eight remaining targets to complete the approximately 4,000 m of planned drilling at the Aurora project area. Assays from holes AUR-21-002 and AUR-21-003, which intercepted quartz veins, are at SGS Colombia S.A.S.’s (“SGS”) lab facility for analysis, and the results are expected in 10 days.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All samples were shipped to the SGS’s lab facility in Medellin, Colombia, where they were prepared and analyzed. They were analyzed using SGS procedure FAA515 to gold (fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with AAS finish) and AAS12C to silver (multi-acid digestion with AAS finish). Over the limit gold was determined by SGS procedure FAG505 (using standard fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with a gravimetric finish).

In line with QAQC best practices, approximately 10% of a 78-sample batch are control samples (three Au-Ag standards: High/Medium/Low grades, two fine blanks, one project blank, and two field duplicates).

SGS is independent of O2Gold. The Company is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Marcelo Albuquerque, MAIG, a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia. The Company’s contiguous 30,000-ha land package includes several brownfields and largely under-explored greenfields.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Aurora property are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s planned work and exploration activities at the Aurora property, particularly the timing for the receipt of the results of the Company’s other drill holes. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Alibaba Stock Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese tech giant pulled back in response to a potential default by Evergrande Group.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • 15 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David Abrams

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David […]

  • Evergrande Tumbles Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Sco

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs Fell Today

    Bank stocks struggled Monday as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill, which is often a strong indicator of bank profits, declined as a result of the broader market sell-off.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.