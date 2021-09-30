U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

REPEAT -- PowerTap files First Municipal Application for Siting of Gen3 Hydrogen Dispensing Units in California

PowerTap Hydrogen
·4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE) is pleased to announce that PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has submitted a municipal siting application for its first site in Northern California for its Gen3 modular hydrogen production and dispensing unit ("PowerTap Gen3 Unit"). Also, the Company plans on submitting municipal siting applications for two additional sites by early October 2021.

Upon approval, the Company will have the green light to install PowerTap Gen3 units at three existing gas stations in Northern California – two in Humboldt County and one in Monterey County. From a historical standpoint, hydrogen production and dispensing is returning to Humboldt County. In 2008, Humboldt State University installed the first and, currently northernmost, hydrogen production and dispensing unit in California.

Complete entitlement and construction permit approval takes approximately 14 months from pre-application to the municipality, including planning/site design review and approval, development of construction documents up to final construction permitting. With this timeline, the Company anticipates that the commission and installation of the PowerTap Gen3 Units in California will commence in late 2022.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently
under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.
www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market- depth.

PR Contact:
Ajay Bruno
Account Director | AMW PR
c: 732.546.4287 o: 212.542.3146
ajay@amwpr.com

Investor Contact:
Tyler Troup, Circadian Group IR MOVE@circadian-group.com

PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the qualification for carbon credits (including the availability of credits, benefits, emission reductions, offsets and allowances, howsoever entitled, attributable to the production, combustion or other use of biogas), the availability of sufficient RNG feedstock the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


