Repipe Specialists Names Jay Teresi as New CEO

·3 min read

BURBANK, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repipe Specialists, ("Repipe" or the "Company") a leading repiping home services company, announced it has named Jay Teresi as CEO. Mr. Teresi succeeds Founder & President Jeff Butler, who will remain with the Company as Vice Chairman. Repipe is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm, through the firm's Heritage Fund lower middle market strategy.

Mr. Butler said, "I am thrilled to bring Jay onto our team. For many years, I have been searching for the right leader to take the baton from me and drive Repipe to future heights. Along with Gryphon's continued backing, Jay's successful background in the industry will enable us to continue to deliver significant value to our customers and plumbing partners while pursuing a multitude of growth opportunities."

Amanda Kalin, Gryphon Heritage Fund Managing Director, said, "We are excited to welcome Jay to Repipe. Repipe is a national leader that is poised for accelerated growth, and Jay's proven ability to complement the existing Repipe team and service the needs of customers and contractors on a national level will help the Company as it continues to scale and expand into new markets."

Mr. Teresi has nearly 25 years of experience in the home services and home improvement industry. He joins Repipe after serving as President & CEO of Louver Shop, a premier provider of custom-designed shutters, blinds, and window shades. Prior to that, he spent 23 years at The Home Depot, most recently as General Manager of the Installation Services Division, where he successfully spearheaded growth across the United States. He has also held digital product, strategic business development, and retail store leadership roles at The Home Depot. Mr. Teresi holds an MS from Norwich University and a BS from the University of Phoenix.

Mr. Teresi commented, "I am excited to join an organization as respected as Repipe, with over 30 years of positive history and reputation. I look forward to working closely with Repipe and Gryphon to advance the Company's strategic growth plan to accelerate Repipe's position as a leader in the industry."

About Repipe Specialists
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Repipe is a market-leading home services company that provides repiping services in partnership with its plumbing partners. For more information, visit www.repipe.com.

About Gryphon Investors
Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:
Lambert
Caroline Luz
616-258-5778
cluz@lambert.com
or
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repipe-specialists-names-jay-teresi-as-new-ceo-301760579.html

SOURCE Repipe Specialists

