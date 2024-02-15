What will replace former Tri-City Glass & Door in Grand Chute? The Buzz has some answers

The former Tri City Glass & Door building at 100 W. Northland Ave. in Grand Chute, WI, is pictured on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. A Circle K gas station and car wash is planned for the property.

GRAND CHUTE — Circle K plans to open a new location in Grand Chute, on the site of the former Tri City Glass & Door building, according to public records.

Initially, Casey’s General Store bought the property at 100 W. Northland Ave., with plans to demolish the structure and build a convenience store and gas station.

But Casey's sold the property to Indianhead Oil Co., LLC — which owns Circle K — in October last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Grand Chute approved a site plan for Circle K in May 2023, as well as a sign request last fall, according to Mike Patza, the town's community development director.

Patza said Monday that he did not know when construction would begin.

The company plans to build a 5,200-square-foot convenience store with an attached car wash and six fuel dispensers, according to a letter submitted to the town last spring.

The Grand Chute location was not listed on the company's website as of Tuesday morning. Circle K did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, The Buzz reported that Circle K will also replace the Casey's gas station at 1492 Appleton Road in Menasha. A new Circle K is currently under construction at 1935 E. Calumet St., in Appleton, too.

Circle K plans to open 75 new stores across Wisconsin in the next three years, according to a Jan. 29 news release. The company recently opened its third location in the Green Bay area, at 2294 Manitowoc Road.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Circle K to replace Tri City Glass & Door in Grand Chute; Casey's out