U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0610
    +0.1890 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,864.97
    +32.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.89
    -0.06 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1–3 HVAC Components in North America

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This research service covers the North American passenger car and light commercial vehicle HVAC components aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million). It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for eight product types: Compressor, condenser, heater core, evaporator, radiator, expansion valve, accumulator and receiver drier, and radiator fan and motor.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1–3 HVAC Components in North America" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377293/?utm_source=GNW


The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. The demand for HVAC components in the North American aftermarket declined in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the aftermarket has recovered in 2021 because of pent-up demand, increasing VIO, and an aging vehicle population.

Unit shipment, however, will remain flat until the end of the forecast period because of a reduction in the number of vehicle accidents and higher product durability.

Most of the HVAC components witnessed a significant price increase in 2021 because of the increase in raw material cost and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations.

Revenue will see marginal growth because of price correction and a decline in unit shipment.

Warehouse distributors (WDs) and retailers are the key channel partners, as this category is primarily a Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) segment.

OES channel has a notable share in certain HVAC components, as a significant share of the demand arises from vehicle collision.

WDs and retailers dominate the HVAC category with their aggressive pricing and extensive private label coverage.

Key participants in the North American HVAC aftermarket are SMP, LKQ, APDI, Spectra Premium, Santech, TYC Genera, Continental, Dorman Products, and Denso.
Author: Seshasayee Tatineni
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377293/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You Thin

  • Warren Buffett vs. the Market: What It Means for Investors

    The legendary investor's portfolio is as concentrated as ever, and unlike many professional money managers, he's not weighting it in line with the S&P 500's sector weights. Here are three conclusions for investors drawn from looking at the contrasts between Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and the S&P 500. The conglomerate's portfolio is overweight in information technology, finance, energy, and consumer staples.

  • 25 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most technologically advanced countries in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022. Technology has improved all aspects of the human life and raised standards of […]

  • Millions of Americans Urged to Cut Power Use and Keep Grid Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest US grid operator is leaning on more than 65 million people to conserve electricity to keep the lights on as a frigid winter storm moves over the East Coast, boosting heating demand and forcing power plants to trip offline. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books T

  • ECB’s Schnabel Says Rates Need to Reach ‘Restrictive’ Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Other SideEuropean Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel

  • These money and investing tips can help give your portfolio a holiday makeover

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: A stock-market indicator with one of the best track records has rare good news for investors If you think a Santa Claus rally ...

  • How a Santa Claus rally, or lack thereof, sets the stage for the stock market in first quarter

    The traditional lift in U.S. stocks known as “the Santa Claus Rally'' may get bogged down by risks of a recession and rising interest rates in the new year.

  • A stock-market indicator with one of the best track records has rare good news for investors

    It’s bullish for the stock market that the average household’s equity allocation has declined as much as it has. The average household’s portfolio allocation to equities is a contrarian indicator, with higher allocations correlated with lower stock-market returns and vice versa. According to econometric tests to which I subjected this and other valuation indicators, it has one of the very best, if not the best, track records when forecasting the stock market’s real total return over the subsequent decade.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Oth

  • Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

    "While there's money involved, I don't think any of us would call on [regulators] to supervise online massive multiplayer games," argued Stephen Cecchetti.

  • How to Factor Family Into Your Retirement Plan

    Hashing out a family retirement plan can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to revisit things like timing, saving for kids’ college, and caregiving for elderly parents each year.

  • AOL co-founder: Silicon Valley will remain 'leader' of the startup world

    Steve Case, the former CEO of AOL, insists that Silicon Valley remains the most powerful player in the startup world.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Other SideChina’s economy continued to slow in December as the

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • The FTX Trade That’s Tempting Oaktree and Baupost: Credit Weekly

    (Bloomberg) -- Editor’s Note: Welcome to Credit Weekly, where Bloomberg’s global team of reporters will catch you up on the hottest stories of the past week while also offering you a peek into what to expect in credit markets for the days ahead.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That W

  • Wall Street and Fed Flopped in Trying to Predict 2022

    Almost everyone on Wall Street and in Washington got 2022 wrong. The Federal Reserve expected 2021’s inflation surge to be transitory. Core inflation climbed to a four-decade high this fall, nearly tripling the Fed’s full-year forecast.

  • If You Own Bonds, Consider Tax-Loss Harvesting This Year

    Double-digit losses in bonds give fixed-income investors a rare opportunity to create sizable tax losses than can be used to offset gains in other assets.

  • Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a wild ride this year, facing multiple headwinds. Here's a look at the five worst performing stocks of the 30 companies the index tracks.

  • Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs miners

    The Bitcoin network hashrate has dropped by more than 38.8% from its peak on Wednesday, as many U.S.-based miners have been forced to switch down their facilities due to deadly blizzards. See related article: British Columbia suspends new electricity connections for crypto miners Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest […]