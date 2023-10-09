Replacing I-794 with at-grade streets to be among the project alternatives in 2024

Options to either repair or replace Interstate 794 are to be narrowed by early 2024.

Replacing much of Interstate 794 with at-grade streets will continue to be among the freeway project alternatives when proposals are narrowed in early 2024.

That's according to a Monday presentation on the $300 million project by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Officials from WisDOT and HNTB, the department's project consultant, spoke at an Intergovernmental Cooperation Council meeting.

WisDOT at an August public information meeting presented several conceptual alternatives for either repairing the elevated freeway, or replacing it with at-grade streets between roughly the Hoan Bridge's northern approach and a few blocks west of the Milwaukee River.

That included two different plans to remove I-794.

The department also presented four different plans to rebuild freeway bridges within I-794's current alignment that keeps a wider separation of the eastbound and westbound lanes. Those plans would maintain all existing freeway access points.

Finally, WisDOT offered two plans to rebuild freeway bridges with a tightened alignment between eastbound and westbound lanes that uses updated design standards. Those plans would consolidate freeway access ramps and improve connections to streets where feasible.

The narrowed range of conceptual plans will include at least one option from each of those three groups, said Dave Pittman, I-794 project manager, and Carolyn Seboe, HNTB planning group director.

Those plans are to be presented at WisDOT's next public information meeting, Pittman said. That hasn't been scheduled yet but is to happen in early 2024, he said.

WisDOT plans to choose a preferred alternative by the end of 2024, Pittman told the council, a group of officials from Milwaukee and other Milwaukee County communities.

Final design work is to occur in 2025 and 2026, with construction work from 2027 through 2030 he said, pending on whether that work obtains funding.

Pittman was asked by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride whether urban planning considerations would be considered in choosing a preferred alternative.

Pittman said WisDOT is working with city and county officials.

But, he added, "Ultimately, the decision is going to come down to traffic."

Downtown business interests, as well as officials from St. Francis, Cudahy and South Milwaukee, fear removing part of the freeway would shift thousands of cars daily to surface streets − clogging traffic and lengthening commutes.

Freeway removal supporters say the streets can handle the change, which would open several blocks for commercial development − and tear down a barrier between downtown, the lakefront and the Historic Third Ward.

