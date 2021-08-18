Replay: Status Meets Security – CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is poised to merge with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DBDR) to go public. The live event features CompoSecure CEO & President Jon Wilk, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience. The event feature data from Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform.

Mr. Wilk discusses:

The metal cards business

Building a digital assets ecosystem

Using manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus

3-factor authentication

Huge new TAM

CompoSecure is the category leader in the design and manufacture of premium financial cards. Utilizing expertise spanning materials science to aerospace engineering to financial professional services, the company provides innovative proprietary products that make their way into the daily life of tens of millions of people. Since 2003, CompoSecure has established itself as the dominant player in supplying high-quality metal cards to the world’s largest financial programs targeting high net worth and mass affluent audiences. The company’s track record of elevating customer experience for clients such as Chase, American Express, and Capital One has earned CompoSecure numerous design awards from the International Card Manufacturers Association for the blending of aesthetics and financial practicality.

About the Speaker:

Jon Wilk is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of CompoSecure where he leads all aspects of the business including Sales and Business Development, Manufacturing, R&D, and Marketing activities of the company.

Jon brings more than 20 years of experience in banking, management consulting, and private equity portfolio companies which will help drive the future growth of CompoSecure. He most recently served as President of PayChoice (acquired by Sage Software), a leading provider of SaaS-based payroll, HR, and tax-filing solutions with similar responsibilities.

Prior to PayChoice, Jon was with JPMorgan Chase, where he joined as the Head of Product and Chief Marketing Officer for the Consumer Bank. He was responsible for checking, savings, debit, and prepaid products as well as brand and advertising and sponsorships for consumer banking. He has also held several senior positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including the Global Head of Product for Treasury Services and the Head of Consumer and Small Business Deposits. Prior to his banking experience, Jon was a management consultant with firms including Booz, Allen and Hamilton and Mercer Management Consulting.

Jon holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University with majors in Strategy, Marketing, and Finance and a BS in Business Management from Pennsylvania State University.

