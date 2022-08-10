REPLENISH NUTRIENTS PROVIDES FALL SEASON COMMERCIAL UPDATE

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) (Frankfurt: WIMN) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company"), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. ("Replenish"), is pleased to provide an updated outlook on the Fall 2022 season, including growth in our blended product network and our granulated facility expansion plans.

To prepare for an expected banner fall season, the Company is expanding the number of blending sites from two to seven and situating those sites closer to its customers. This will help support gross margins by reducing transportation and handling costs while smoothing distribution by relying on drop points in high-demand regions and reducing delivery time for distributors.

The increased number of blending sites will also increase the volume of fertilizer the Company can deliver to the market. This will allow the company to fulfill the higher-than-expected demand for fertilizers this season as it advances toward the target of 200 per cent year-over-year sales growth.

Wade Egeland, Replenish Nutrients' Manager of Operations & Logistics, explained, "where we once housed most of our inventory at one central location, now we are increasing the number of hubs. We believe this will improve our efficiency in delivering to our partners and customers while enabling us to move a larger volume of product."

In addition, Replenish Nutrients continues to advance operations at the Beiseker facility with key orders in place for the fall season. As the company prepares to initiate construction at DeBolt in September 2022, key learnings and operational improvements at the Beiseker demonstration site support our commitment to continually improving our facility design and operations. In particular, we focus on value-add coatings that will improve product handling and customer value.

While the Company has two significant development projects in the near term (the Northern Alberta site in DeBolt, AB, and the Saskatchewan site near Bethune, SK), Replenish Nutrients looks to expand its business outside Western Canada. As such, the Company has secured a grant from the Alberta Export Expansion Program, allowing it to advance business development efforts by meeting with prospective site, distribution, and sales partners. This includes events such as the recent Healthy Soil Summit in Sacramento, California and the upcoming Fertilizer AgriTech Forum in Dallas, Texas.

Replenish Nutrients delivers leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, we've developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

Replenish Nutrients is 100% wholly owned by EarthRenew Inc.

