Replicon Named As a Leading Workforce Management Solution by Constellation Research

·7 min read

The Global Workforce Management Solution Delivers a Single Source of Truth for Time and Gross Pay.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicon has been featured in the Constellation ShortList™ for Workforce Management Suites for 2022. This recognition has reaffirmed its stature as one of the world's leading workforce management solution providers. Replicon offers cloud-based, AI-powered workforce management capabilities, including time and attendance, absence & leave management, job costing, complex scheduling, global gross payroll, workforce analytics, and global compliance solutions.

Manage Your Employee Time &amp; Attendance, Schedules and Gross Pay With Confidence
Manage Your Employee Time & Attendance, Schedules and Gross Pay With Confidence

Replicon helps streamline global wage and hour law compliance, control overtime, reduce labor costs, and increase payroll accuracy and efficiency. More than 7,800 businesses across 70 countries use Replicon's workforce management solution to achieve a single source of truth for gross pay.

Replicon's Powerful Workforce Management Solution Includes:

1.   Unified Visibility and a Single Source of Truth for Time

Organizations, especially those operating in hybrid and remote setups, require a configurable, agile, and scalable workforce management solution to gain unified visibility into time and attendance and other crucial metrics and optimize workforce productivity. Replicon's approach to designing a flexible solution enables all types of businesses – global, large and mid-market. Plus, it has a powerful built-in validation engine that ensures accurate time data capture and intelligent approvals, routing timesheets through the right reviewers for timely processing.

2.   Advanced Web, Mobile, and Clock Interfaces for the Hybrid Workforce

Replicon's Time Tracking App is intuitive, intelligent, and unobtrusive. . It provides self-service capabilities that enable remote employees and supervisors to view, record, and approve data related to time, expenses, and time off on the go. Available on both iOS and Android devices, the mobile app offers advanced UI to ensure rapid user adoption with minimal training. In addition, the mobile app works in sync with the cloud, giving managers instant visibility into data for further processing.

3.   Touchless CloudClock for Safe and Accurate Time Tracking

Touchless CloudClock provides employees with the ability to log in and log out in a secure manner. AI-powered self-service capabilities like facial recognition, photo capture with audit trail, and advanced project tracking remove the need to physically touch shared surfaces, while eliminating time theft. Manage employee availability with up-to-date information on time off and schedules.

4.   GPS and Geo-fencing for Improved Compliance

The mobile app supports remote and on-field workforce as it comes with built-in features like GPS tracking and geofencing that add a layer of location intelligence to the time captured, enabling businesses to adhere to statutory policies and local labor laws. In addition, AI-powered chatbots enable users to enter, approve and edit time and time-off records without manual intervention.

5.   Real-time Crew Management

Replicon's Crew Time Management solutions simplify the complexities around mass time capturing, attribution, costing, and billing for jobs or projects involving large teams working in the field. They enable employees to use a self-service kiosk by transforming any iOS tablet into an intelligent time clock.

6. Built-in Local and Global Compliance

With a pre-built / pre configured global pay rule library across 250+ jurisdictions in 80+ countries, multi-location businesses can hit the ground running. Replicon's powerful solution frees HR/Payroll teams from the search for manual solutions. It also liberates local vendors to manage labor laws in each country, region, or city. Over-the-air updates, a comprehensive compliance dashboard, and real-time rule monitoring keep businesses up-to-date on adherence to regulations.

7. Enhanced Scheduling

Employee scheduling simplifies planning for staffing across shifts. As a result, businesses can manage costs by proactively adjusting to avoid under or over-staffing shifts. Plus, real-time communication about shift updates ensures complete control over employee productivity and overtime.

8. Comprehensive Time-Off

Replicon's Time Intelligence platform allows for simplified management of multi-location employee calendars, handling all vacations, sick days, and local holidays. Employees can leverage self-service capabilities to request time-off, reducing the administrative burden on HR teams. An integrated accruals engine with the ability to manage leave balances, resets, and effective dates helps set up complex, global policies and proactively manage any potential liabilities.

9. Automated Complex Time to Gross Pay

Replicon's workforce management solution handles every complex gross pay situation, such as job costing, premiums, complex rates, collective bargaining and enterprise agreements, and unionized workforces. As a result, it eliminates the need for businesses to create custom workflows to manage each unique case. Instead, businesses can capture as many additional attributes as needed to ensure their gross pay information is accurate and streamlined for downstream processing.

10. Seamless Integrations

The workforce management solution is built from the ground up for scalability, agility, and handling global deployments at an accelerated pace, interfacing seamlessly with business ecosystems such as Payroll, HRMS, or ERP without disrupting the existing processes.

Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO of Replicon Inc., welcomed the development and said, "We are pleased to have been featured again in the elite list of companies that are leading the change in the workforce management suites ecosystem. As companies embrace the mobile and cloud-led way of work, Replicon's innovative solutions for global workforce management & labor compliance are helping them achieve a single source of truth for enterprise time, manage labor compliance, boost productivity, and provide global governance - while meeting local administration needs." He added that configurability, scalability, and agility are critical for hybrid and remote-first companies seeking new-age workforce management capabilities.

"Replicon's AI-powered workforce management solution is the perfect enabler for organizations of all sizes, especially leading global enterprises. We have become a trusted partner of ADP and SAP for any highly complex time, projects, pay and costing requirement. We are sure to play an important role in expediting the corporate shift toward technology-led workforce management," he noted.

The Constellation ShortList is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. Replicon was selected to be a part of the ShortList after Constellation Research evaluated companies on time and attendance management tools, advanced scheduling capabilities, workforce planning and forecasting, and compliance management, among others. In addition, support for more than four continents, a 3,000-plus customer base, and over two million users were some of the many threshold criteria for the coveted listing.

R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research, said, "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so that they can find the right partners to enable their business success."



About Replicon

Replicon has over 25 years of industry leadership, pioneering new approaches to time, project and resource management. Time intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon offers award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time management, global time and gross pay automation, and includes complete solution sets for project time tracking for costing and billing, time & attendance, and workforce management.

Replicon's innovative Polaris product line introduces the world's first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management, helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability.

Replicon's team of over 700 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe, including Siemens, NTT, Expedia, Moody's, SAS, Meta, and Hyatt. To learn more, please visit www.replicon.com.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. It delivers strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of exponential technologies. Its analysts draw on their experience as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading business transformation within their organizations. Its mission is to conduct research on exponential technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/replicon-named-as-a-leading-workforce-management-solution-by-constellation-research-301614087.html

SOURCE Replicon

