Replimune Announces the Departure of Dr. Otello Stampacchia from its Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced Otello Stampacchia, Ph.D., of Omega Funds, has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Stampacchia joined the Replimune Board in 2015, concurrent with Omega co-leading Replimune’s seed financing. Dr. Stampacchia has resigned to focus his efforts on his growing commitments at Omega and its many portfolio companies.

“I would personally like to thank Otello for his numerous contributions to Replimune’s Board of Directors as we have grown from concept to a late-stage development company” said Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune. “We are grateful for his service and I am joined by other directors and members of Replimune’s executive team in wishing him well.”

“I am proud to have served on the Board since 2015, shortly following Replimune’s inception. This was the first seed investment Omega made from fund IV and it was clear from the early days that Replimune offered a novel approach to potentially transforming cancer treatment with its tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. It has been a pleasure working so closely with the Replimune team as an early investor and member of the Board as it has matured into the undisputed leader in the field,” said Dr. Stampacchia. “I look forward to following Replimune’s progress in establishing a new cornerstone of immuno-oncology regimens.”

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with payloads added to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform offers a unique dual, local and systemic, mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our leadership in the field of oncolytic immunotherapies and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of the coronavirus as a global pandemic and related public health issues, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries
Lissette Steele
Verge Scientific Communications
202.930.4762 x 409
lsteele@vergescientific.com


