Report 2021, Cosmetic Surgery Market Size Worth USD 66.96 Billion at 3.6% CAGR by 2026; Introduction to Advanced Dermal Fillers to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
Top Players Covered in the Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report are S.TETIK, Westlake Dermatology, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Galderma Laboratories, Cleveland Clinic and Other Market Players.
Pune, India, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic surgery market is likely to gain traction from the ever-increasing number of patients undergoing procedures, such as chin augmentation, breast reduction, and breast augmentation. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) declared that in 2018, breast reduction (18%) and chin augmentation (20%) were two of the most popular surgical procedures in the U.S.
This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Procedures, and Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Males, and Females), By End User (Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the cosmetic surgery market size was USD 50.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Key Players Aim to Launch New Products to Upsurge Sales
The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous organizations that are striving persistently to gain the maximum share. They are doing so by conducting research and development activities to unveil products with cutting-edge technologies. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:
April 2018: Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, based in Germany, launched its new product named Belotero® Lips to treat perioral lines and enhance lips.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628
Rising Emphasis on Reduced Post-surgical Interventions to Propel Growth
The market consists of several prominent companies that are presently focusing on capitalizing their market share by delivering new instruments and products to the masses. Besides, the demand for unique products with reduced post-surgical interventions and adverse effects is aiding these companies in investing huge sums in research and development activities.
Furthermore, patients and healthcare providers are nowadays looking for state-of-the-art products. Coupled with this, the rising emphasis on removing the harmful effects of implants and other similar cosmetic procedures would contribute to the aesthetic surgery market growth in the near future. However, the emergence of non-licensed facilities worldwide may hamper the market growth.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628
Expansion of Medical Tourism to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific & Latin America
Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, in 2018, North America generated USD 15.43 billion in terms of cosmetic surgery market revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed in the U.S.
The International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS) stated that in 2018, approximately 4.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed in this country alone. It is combined with the rising per capita expenditure of the populaces in North America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to grow considerably in the forthcoming years fueled by the expansion of medical tourism in both these regions.
Quick Buy - Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628
List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:
S.TETIK
Westlake Dermatology
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C.
ALLERGAN
Merz Pharma
Galderma Laboratories
Cleveland Clinic
Other key market players
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Statistics: Key Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018
Pricing Analysis, Key Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018
Technology Advances, Cosmetic Procedures
Recent Developments, Key Mergers/ Acquisitions, New Product Launches, etc.
Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
Surgical Procedures
Non-surgical Procedures
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
Male
Female
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider
Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers
Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
Surgical Procedures
Non-surgical Procedures
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
Male
Female
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider
Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers
Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
U.S.
Canada
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmlogists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectables and Others), By Distribution Channels (Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Wound Closure Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmic, General Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cosmetic-surgery-market-9763