Report from the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Elekta

6 min read
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta AB (publ) has held its Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2021. In light of the extraordinary situation prevailing as a result of Covid-19, the Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without physical attendance. A statement from the CEO and President as well as an interview with the Chairman of the Board of Directors can be found on Elekta's website, www.elekta.com.

Documents from the Meeting with complete details concerning all resolution is also available on the website.A summary of the resolutions taken by the Meeting follows.

Accounting documents and discharge from liability

The Directors, the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year of 2020/21 after the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group were adopted.

Dividend and disposition of the Company's earnings

The Meeting resolved on a dividend corresponding to SEK 2.20 per share and that the remaining profits are carried forward. The dividend is to be divided into two payments of SEK 1.10 per payment.

The first record day is Friday 27 August 2021. The second record day is Monday 28 February 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid out on Wednesday 1 September 2021 and on Thursday 3 March 2022 respectively.

Board of Directors and committees

The Meeting resolved that the number of Directors shall be seven with no deputies. All Directors were re-elected. Laurent Leksell was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be increased in relation to the previous year, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Auditor

Ernst & Young AB, with the authorized auditor Rickard Andersson, was re-elected as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and the fee to the auditor shall be paid according to the approved invoice.

The Board of Directors' remuneration report

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report on remuneration.

Performance Share Plan 2021

The Meeting resolved on the establishment of the Performance Share Plan 2021 in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, and on the transfer of own shares due to the Performance Share Program 2021.

The program includes the President and CEO, executive management and nominated key contributors, all in all about 25 employees, who will qualify for allotment, free of charge, of shares of series B in Elekta following expiry of the three-year performance period and provided a continued employment in the Group until the end of the Performance Year 2023/2024. The maximum number of shares that can be allotted is dependent on the degree of fulfilment of one performance target, Elekta's Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") relative to the OMXS30 Index over a three-year period. For the Performance Share Plan 2021, the minimum performance requirement is that Elekta TSR outperform the OMXS30 Index with at least +0.1 per cent. The maximum performance level requires that Elekta TSR outperform the OMXS30 Index at or above +15 per cent. The performance target shall be adjusted at the occurrence of events affecting the number of outstanding shares in the Company, or unforeseen material events affecting the Elekta Group´s operations or otherwise affecting the performance target and deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. Should the accounting principles change or should the Company decide on restructuring costs, the Board of Directors may decide on changes to the Performance Share Plan 2021 performance target.

Assuming maximum allotment under the Performance Share Plan 2021 and a share price of SEK 114.6, a maximum of 604,097 shares of series B are required to fulfill the commitments under the program (including social security costs), corresponding to approximately 0.16 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares. Under the above assumptions, the costs, including social security costs and the financing cost for repurchased own shares, are estimated at approximately SEK 69,229,533.

Acquisition and transfer of own shares

The Meeting authorized the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide, on one or more occasions, on the acquisition of a total number of own shares of series B so that, after the purchase, the Company holds not more than ten percent of the total number of shares in the Company. Furthermore, the Meeting authorized the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide, on one or more occasions, on the transfer of own shares of series B in conjunction with the financing of company acquisitions and other types of strategic investments and acquisitions, and not exceeding the maximum number of treasury shares held by the Company at any given time.

In view of the Performance Share Plan 2021, the Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that not more than 1,000,000 shares of series B can be transferred with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, and to authorize the Board of Directors, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide, on one or more occasions, on the transfer of not more than 467,559 own shares of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm to cover certain expenditures, mainly social security contributions.

Contribution in order to establish a philanthropic foundation

The Meeting resolved on a contribution by the Company of an amount up to SEK 35,000,000 as initial foundation capital for the purposes of establishing a philanthropic foundation of the Company, with the object to improve access to, and quality of, cancer care with special focus on radiotherapy.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CEST on August 25, 2021. (REGMAR)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/report-from-the-annual-general-meeting-2021-in-elekta,c3397386

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3397386/1454839.pdf

Sweden_Report from the Annual General Meeting 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-from-the-annual-general-meeting-2021-in-elekta-301362625.html

SOURCE Elekta

