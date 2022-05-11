U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.53
    -34.52 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,023.36
    -137.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,485.13
    -252.54 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.25
    -23.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.09
    +6.33 (+6.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.10
    +13.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9320
    -0.0610 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6520
    -0.7780 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,025.75
    -1,564.56 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.05
    -41.64 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Report from the Annual General Meeting of IRLAB Therapeutics AB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6IRA.F

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB Therapeutics AB's Annual General Meeting 2022 was held today, Wednesday May 11, 2022, at Wallenbergs Konferenscentrum, Medicinaregatan 10 A in Göteborg. Dag Fredlund from MAQS Advokatbyrå served as chairperson of the meeting. At the Annual General Meeting the following main matters were resolved.

Disposition of the company's results

The disposition of the company's results proposed by the Board was adopted by the Annual General Meeting. This means that the amount available to the Annual General Meeting, totaling SEK 459,215,459 shall be transferred in full and that no dividend shall be paid for the past financial year.

Discharge from liability for the Board members and the Managing Director

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the Managing Director from liability for their administration during the financial year 2021.

Remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved on remuneration to the Board in the amount of SEK 500,000 to the Chairperson of the Board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other Board members. It was further resolved that remuneration shall be paid to the Board's Audit Committee with SEK 75,000 to the Committee's Chairperson and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Committee, that remuneration shall be paid to the Board´s Renumeration Committee with SEK 50,000 to the Committee's Chairperson and SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the Committee. The Auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with invoices approved by the company.

Election of Board members and auditor

Gunnar Olsson, Carola Lemne and Rein Piir were re-elected as Board members. An van Es-Johansson and Catharina Gustafsson Wallich were elected as new Board members. The firm of auditors Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor of the company with Johan Rippe as the principal auditor.

Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to continue to have a Nomination Committee with the task of presenting the Annual General Meeting with proposed resolutions regarding number of Board members, Board remuneration, the Chairperson of the Board and each of the other members of the Board, Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting and auditor and remuneration to the auditor. The instructions to the Nomination Committee adopted by the Annual General Meeting in all material respects corresponds to the instructions adopted at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The complete proposal, which was approved by the Annual General Meeting, is available on the website of the company (www.irlab.se).

Renumeration report

The Annual General Meeting approved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, the report presented by the Board on compensation paid and outstanding to senior management.

Guidelines for remuneration for senior executives of the company

The Annual General Meeting resolved on guidelines for senior executives in accordance with the Board's proposal. The guidelines mainly stipulate that senior executives shall be offered marked-based compensation. The complete proposal, approved by the Annual General Meeting, is available on the website of the company (www.irlab.se).

Adoption of new Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to adopt new Articles of Association in order to give the Board the right to collect powers of attorney, and to allow advance voting (Sw. poströstning) for future general meetings. The complete proposal, approved by the Annual General Meeting, is available on the website of the company (www.irlab.se).

Authorization of the Board to issue shares and/or convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to authorize the Board to, on one or several occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of shares of series A and/or convertibles entitling to conversion to shares of series A with payment in cash and/or with terms regarding set-off or issue in kind or otherwise with terms and thereby deviate from the preferential rights of the shareholders. The complete proposal which was approved by the Annual General Meeting, is available on the website of the company (www.irlab.se).

The issues shall be done to a marketable issue price determined by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Company's financial advisers, if any, taking into consideration any marketable issue-discount, where applicable.

The number of series A shares that may be issued may not exceed 5,166,630 shares which corresponds to a reduced ownership interest for non-participating shareholders (dilution) amounting to just under 9.1 percent or an increase of the current number of outstanding shares with just under 10 percent.

Nicholas Waters, VD/CEO
11 May 2022

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other disorders of the brain. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease. In 2021, IRLAB entered an exclusive and worldwide license with Ipsen for the development and marketing of mesdopetam.

Through ISP, its proprietary research platform, IRLAB has discovered and developed all its experimental drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of disorders of the brain. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, IRLAB runs several preclinical programs with IRL942 and IRL757 currently in development towards Phase I. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Report from the Annual General Meeting of IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700972/Report-from-the-Annual-General-Meeting-of-IRLAB-Therapeutics-AB

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock crashed yet again today, tumbling 7.5% by noon. Rivian stock has been in a free fall this week ever since CNBC reported this past weekend that Ford (NYSE: F) was planning to sell 8 million shares in the EV soon after the expiry of the 180-day initial public offering lock-up period that prevents early investors from selling stake in a company. Ford's regulatory filing on May 10 confirmed the the legacy automaker had indeed dumped 8 million shares in Rivian at a price of $26.80 per share the previous day.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Coinbase Stock Is ‘Particularly Compelling’ at Current Levels, Says Analyst

    On Wednesday, the crypto sphere went into meltdown over the LUNA/UST debacle after the stablecoin TerraUSD de-pegged from the U.S. dollar and sent the ecosystem into a vicious downward spiral. The most prominent representative of the ecosystem in the public markets, Coinbase (COIN) stock was also taking a beating. But the heavy bleeding here was due to the leading crypto exchange’s disappointing quarterly results. While the losses across the board accelerated in Wednesday’s crypto bloodbath, the

  • Why Block Spiked and Then Pulled Back Today

    Some investors saw the fintech trading at a bargain price. Others are more worried about the economic outlook.

  • Is Moderna Wasting a Golden Opportunity?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a company with an uncertain future. In the meantime, Moderna is raking in profits. The company may need to take action sooner rather than later to diversify its operations (e.g., an acquisition) to at least give investors something to rely on for strong revenue growth in a world where COVID becomes trivial.

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) drops to US$1.1b and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$77k

    Insiders who bought US$374k worth of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) stock at an average buy price of...

  • At US$9.47, Is Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent...