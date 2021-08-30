U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

New Report: Brain Tumor Incidence Rates in Children and Adolescents on the Rise

·4 min read

<p><i>Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Calls for Increased Focus on Pediatric-first Brain Tumor Research Ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month</i></p>

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians underscores the urgent need to stop a growing crisis for American children. This study from the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States, led by American Cancer Society with funding from the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF), shows that malignant brain tumor incidence rates in children and adolescents have increased 0.5% to 0.7% per year since 2008. Adult brain tumor incidence rates, on the other hand, have decreased.

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It&#39;s a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF&#x002019;s mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Learn more at www.curethekids.org. (PRNewsfoto/Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation)
Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF’s mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Learn more at www.curethekids.org. (PRNewsfoto/Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation)

"While new cases of brain tumors in adults are shrinking each year, the terrible truth for our country's children is that incidence rates of the deadliest form of childhood cancer continue to grow. And yet research to solve this problem is sorely underfunded," says Courtney Davies, PBTF President and CEO. "As the CBTRUS report illustrates, pediatric brain tumors are not the same as adult brain tumors and using treatments designed for adults on children's smaller bodies and developing brains is not ok. This is why PBTF is laser-focused on funding and advocating for pediatric-first brain tumor research. These children deserve more attention and funding, and we call on government leaders, the pharmaceutical industry, and the public to join PBTF and our partners in making early detection, treatment, and quality of life for pediatric brain tumor patients a priority."

Other findings include:

  • Racial disparities persist among children. By race and ethnicity, five-year survival was lowest in pediatric patients who were non-Hispanic Black (70%) and highest in those who were non-Hispanic White (79%). The study reports this disparity likely reflects less access to appropriate treatment and clinical trial enrollment among non-White patients.

  • Five-year survival for pediatric patients varied substantially by brain tumor subtype. Increased funding for data collection is needed to better understand and adjust treatment strategies for differences in brain tumor occurrence.

  • Compared with their cancer-free siblings, survivors were at elevated risk for endocrine disorders, cardiovascular problems, obesity, and depression, as well as less educational attainment, higher levels of unemployment, and lower income levels.

"When we talk about finding a cure for pediatric brain tumors, we're not talking about just one disease. We're talking about more than 100 subtypes, with varying treatment approaches and outcomes. Although the medical community's understanding of pediatric brain tumors has expanded in recent years thanks to research investments from PBTF and other leaders in the field, the reality is that far too many children still face a 0% survival rate and those who do survive face the threat of recurrence and the immense challenges of survivorship. We believe progress is possible through collaboration, which is why PBTF is committed to supporting the valuable work of partners like CBTRUS and welcoming others to join us in championing for pediatric-first research," adds Davies.

Throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, PBTF, patient families, and leaders from the powersports, baseball, gaming and entertainment communities will #GoHead2Head with pediatric brain cancer with an opportunity to unlock a $50,000 challenge match from The Sontag Foundation. Join us today at curethekids.org/gohead2head and read CBTRUS' full report here.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-brain-tumor-incidence-rates-in-children-and-adolescents-on-the-rise-301365320.html

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

