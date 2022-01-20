U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Report: Brand success in 2022 requires an understanding of mood, monotony, and motivation

·3 min read

~ New report from TEAM LEWIS in partnership with GWI reveals key trends for brands

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, launched its latest trends guide in partnership with market research firm GWI today. The report dives into how today's multi-moment audience is evolving and the changes the pandemic has brought about in today's marketing multiverse. Markets covered in the report include Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, UK and US.

LEWIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lewis PR)
LEWIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lewis PR)

"It's no longer as simple as getting in front of your audience with a single message as many times as possible," says Simon Billington, Executive Creative Director at TEAM LEWIS. "Consumer expectations of a brand's interaction with them is clear. They want unique, attention-grabbing creativity delivered in a personalized way. The complexity of message and the vehicle the message is delivered in is paramount to success."

With a rise in screen time and device ownership, unrestrained social media usage and growing concerns surrounding privacy, today's audiences have an increased desire to impact the world around them. These shifts point to three key themes covered in the report – ending monotony to avoid marketing immunity, understanding how mood can impact an audience, and tapping into key motivators to foster more meaningful connections.

Key findings include:

  • Screen time

  • Device ownership

  • Social Media usage

  • Attitudes towards privacy

  • Today's marketing landscape

Download the Marketing in 2022: Multi-Moment Audience report here.

About TEAM LEWIS
TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to help and inspire brands to grow. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients. The company has over 650 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

About GWI
GWI is the leading audience insights company. The company's flagship survey represents 2.7 billion people globally, by continually collecting data across 48 countries. It provides global data at an unrivaled scale to help businesses gain a deep understanding of their audiences at speed. Its SaaS platform and custom data products are trusted by the world's biggest brands, media organizations, and agencies. Customers include Google, Spotify, Twitter, EA, Red Bull, WPP, and Omnicom.

For further information please contact:
Lauren Bushell, Global Head of Marketing, TEAM LEWIS at lauren.bushell@teamlewis.com
Vic Miller, VP PR & Communications, GWI at vmiller@gwi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-brand-success-in-2022-requires-an-understanding-of-mood-monotony-and-motivation-301465196.html

SOURCE TEAM LEWIS

