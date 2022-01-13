U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

New Report from CannabizTeam Predicts 100,000 New Cannabis Jobs in 2022

·3 min read

Fourth Annual Cannabis Industry Salary Guide explores cannabis industry employment and hiring trends; data shows executive salaries increased by as much as 10% in 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CannabizTeam Worldwide, the leading cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, announced the release of its 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide. This is the fourth edition of CannabizTeam's national salary guide, a comprehensive report that gives insight to employers and prospective cannabis employees, helping them understand the dynamic cannabis industry and make well-informed business decisions.

The detailed report covers hiring trends in the legal U.S. cannabis industry, the top 10 states for cannabis jobs, and national salary ranges for over 60 of the most prevalent cannabis positions in the U.S. It is one of the best resources to have for employers and cannabis job seekers.

"The cannabis industry continued to flourish and show its strength despite some growing pains in 2021," said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. "We expect the industry to continue growing in 2022 with expanding MSOs, increase in available capital, more established brands and high population newly-legal adult-use cannabis states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We currently project the U.S. industry will add over 100,000 new cannabis jobs this year."

A few industry highlights from the 2022 report:

  • Companies in medical and adult-use markets are increasingly turning to temporary or "on-demand" workers to fill short term and mid-term needs in cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution and retail.

  • With rising consumer demand for edibles, cannabis beverages and topicals, companies have substantially increased hiring of extraction, manufacturing and testing talent.

  • The costs of acquiring and keeping quality team members keeps rising fueled by competition for available talent and nationwide salary inflation. Cannabis industry salaries rose 4% on average in 2021 with compensation for senior executives rising as much as 10%.

Salary ranges in the 2022 Salary Guide are based on CannabizTeam's proprietary salary data, salary surveys, and independent research from trusted sources collected through the end of Q4 2021.

To view all the content in the 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide, please visit: CannabizTeam.com/cannabis-salary-guide.

About CannabizTeam
CannabizTeam Worldwide is the world's premier Executive Search and Staffing firm focused exclusively on the cannabis industry. Founded by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard in 2016 to fill a massive need for quality talent in the legal cannabis industry, our CannabizTeam Direct and CannabizTeam On-Demand divisions have staffing offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego. CannabizTeam Direct places exceptional full-time talent in all cannabis verticals, including Cultivation, Extraction, Testing, Manufacturing, Retail, Compliance, and C-suite roles. CannabizTeam On-Demand makes hiring temporary staff or consultants fast and easy: we handle all background checks, payroll, workers compensation, and administrative costs so our clients can focus on growing their businesses. For more information regarding CannabizTeam Worldwide, please visit our website www.cannabizteam.com.

Contact:
Morgan Whitehouse
8023734686
327457@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-cannabizteam-predicts-100-000-new-cannabis-jobs-in-2022--301459735.html

SOURCE CannabizTeam Worldwide

