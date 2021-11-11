U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.00
    +16.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,042.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,073.75
    +93.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,397.80
    +8.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.50
    +15.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.81
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3392
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0390
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,290.67
    -1,671.18 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,614.79
    -18.90 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.44
    +23.29 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

New Report Captures Energy Saving Impact of 5G-Enabled Vertical Industries as World Tackles Climate Crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
InterDigital, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New research from InterDigital and ABI Research details energy efficiency of enterprise 5G and industry verticals amidst global sustainability commitments

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability has never been higher on the societal agenda. Global leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this week are facing hard truths – on the current trajectory, the world will hit the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature increase by 2030 and demand a dramatic 45% reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions from 2010 levels. With the ICT sector expected to account for as much as 20% of global consumption levels by 2030, any effort to reduce carbon emissions must consider the impact of 5G.

A new report released today by ABI Research and sponsored by InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) establishes a forecasting model comparing 4G and 5G networks to understand how new generations of wireless can significantly improve carbon efficiency. To quantify the impact of enterprise 5G, the paper considers the direct energy efficiency of network infrastructure and end-devices, and its indirect effect on carbon dioxide emissions.

The research identifies key 5G-enabled enterprise verticals that could drive meaningful energy and carbon mitigation. For example, in smart manufacturing, 5G-enabled automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are 45% more productive than non-5G counterparts, translating to a potential 3,800-terawatt energy savings and 1.2 gigaton reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. In smart transportation, 5G drives operation efficiency and can decrease the annual time spent by each car in motor traffic by 24 hours and airplanes’ average ground time by 3 minutes per flight, which both indirectly drive significant energy savings.

“We’re entering a critical time for both 5G evolution and the climate health of our globe. This report helps us to identify emerging solutions and new pathways to reap the immense benefits of 5G-enabled networks and ecosystems while mitigating and eliminating their added energy impact on our world,” said InterDigital CTO Henry Tirri. “With new 5G capabilities, we can even improve our commitments to efficiently and effectively tackle climate change.”

The paper details several critical findings around 5G impact on energy efficiency:

  • 5G is inherently more energy-consuming than 4G due to the stringent power requirements of Massive MIMO deployments; however, when estimating the energy required for a single Mbps of capacity, 5G is a much more efficient technology.

  • By digitizing enterprise workflows and other parts of daily life, 5G enables more efficient operations that reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint. Current deployments of 5G have the potential to reduce global energy consumption by 290,000 terawatts by 2030, and that number balloons to over 900,000 terawatts of energy reduction under ubiquitous 5G coverage.

  • Network operators are exploring next-gen solutions to aggressively combat 5G’s energy footprint. For example, operators have implemented sustainability or carbon neutrality requirements for suppliers, considered new modes of self-energy generation like micro-grids and smart-metering, and explored the use of AI algorithms to predict and adjust energy consumption.

  • The external influences driving the ICT sector’s 20% capture of global electricity consumption by 2030 include the demand for ubiquitous connectivity and immersive experiences, corporate trends towards remote work and video-enabled training, and urban transitions towards connected smart cities.

“Latest ABI Research reveals that 5G rollout will be critical in helping communication service providers (CSPs), enterprises, and consumers across the globe reach their self-prescribed sustainability goals,” said Leo Gergs, Senior Analyst at global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. “By 2030, 5G adoption for key enterprise verticals can reduce global CO2 emissions by up to 37 gigatons, and therefore be an important building block for industry carbon neutrality by 2050. To drive this, the entire industry must embrace this consolidated ecosystem effort and encourage close collaboration with implementing enterprises to understand their pain points and key requirements.”

To read the complete 5G Sustainability Report, please click here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.InterDigital.com

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens
Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714


Recommended Stories

  • Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim joins UNGC for global sustainable development

    China's major solar products manufacturer Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. has recently joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), as part of its commitments to contribute to global sustainable development.

  • Plug Power’s Rally Is Just Beginning

    Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) may have witnessed one of the worst meltdowns of a renewable energy stock to date. From November last year to early March, PLUG stock had a meteoric rise. PLUG share price rose from around $14 to a high of $75 within a few short months—a gain of 5x within a very short timeframe. Source: Shutterstock However, investors elation didn’t last long. Due to the fading momentum in growth names, along with the company’s own missteps, PLUG stock entered into a downtre

  • Why FTC Solar's Stock Dropped 12.4% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar energy stock FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) fell as much as 21.1% in trading on Wednesday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. On the positive side, FTC Solar is winning contracts. Higher input costs for shipping and materials like steel are certainly headwinds for FTC Solar.

  • Southwest to buy more than 200M gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 15-year agreement

    Southwest Airlines is partnering with a sustainable fuel technology company in a 15-year deal to buy 219 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, as part of the carrier’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Dallas-based airline announced it has struck an offtake agreement with Velocys Renewables LLC in an attempt to avoid 6.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 15 years.

  • Where Will Enphase Energy Be in 5 Years?

    Several clean-energy technology companies are driving this change, and one such company is leading microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH). Enphase Energy supplies microinverters, an essential component that converts direct current produced by solar panels to alternating current. The company's microinverters are far more efficient than central inverters that were previously used in residential solar installations.

  • Why Ballard Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks All Dropped Today -- But Plug Didn't

    Fuel cell stocks had a banner day yesterday as news of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passing the House sent investors flocking to renewable energy names in hopes of benefiting from government largesse next year.

  • Southwest, IAG agree to buy sustainable aviation fuel made from wood waste

    Southwest Airlines and British Airways-owner IAG agreed to purchase nearly 300 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel created from woody biomass at a Mississippi biorefinery, the companies said on Wednesday. The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen airplane options become available from the late 2030s. Velocys' Bayou Fuels facility is expected to produce fuel that is considered carbon negative, due to its use of biogenetic feedstock, renewable power and carbon capture technology offsetting the emissions from burning the fuel.

  • U.S., China Surprise Summit With Joint Commitment: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China pledged to work together on climate this decade, giving a jolt to the COP26 talks that are in their homestretch. A chorus of experts and officials welcomed the announcement.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticStill, the remainder of the week will bring the most intense negotiations

  • Homeowner calls out neighbors over their ‘rude’ outdoor behavior: ‘[They] are taking advantage of my hard work’

    The homeowner is wondering if they should retaliate.

  • China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

    Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting for about 1% of its total wafer capacity and 20% of its cell and module products capacity. "Recently we are actively studying to build manufacturing plants in other regions with advantageous production factors, such as India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," Li Zhenguo, President of Longi Green Tech, told an online media roundtable on Thursday.

  • GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. The energy unit will combine existing wind and gas-fired power turbines and services, and software businesses. "Customers need GE at its best and at its most focused to help them navigate the energy transition," Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview, referring to utilities and others now moving to solar, wind and hydropower.

  • ADT to enter solar energy market with $825M Sunpro Solar acquisition

    The Boca Raton company plans to bring residential and commercial rooftop solar energy panels to its customers.

  • Severe weather expected from Texas to Minnesota

    The weather system is due to move into the Northeast by Thursday evening.

  • Infrastructure-Stock Plays Are Here for the Long Term

    This week's infrastructure legislation—and rally in the stocks—is just a start. Analysts say that infrastructure projects will stretch many years in the future.

  • Henderson grapples with widespread pollution from Teflon recycler

    A WFPL News investigation has found three of Shamrock Technologies’ decades-old facilities have polluted Henderson with PFAS chemicals, impacting thousands of people who work, learn and live in the area.

  • Rising Oil Prices Put Biden in a Bind Over Climate Pledges

    The president’s ambitious agenda to stem global warming calls for a shift away from fossil fuels, but he is also urging OPEC to increase production to ease shortages and to lower prices.

  • Daimler committed to electrification but bans are not the answer -CEO

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler AG is committed to a COP26 agreement to phase out fossil fuel emitting cars by 2035 in major markets and by 2040 globally, but an all-out ban is not the answer, the company's top executive said on Wednesday. A British government statement released on Wednesday said six major automakers were set to sign a paper later in the day committing them to the goal of phasing out internal combustion engine cars (ICEs) in major markets by 2035 and globally by 2040, with Daimler among them. Daimler has previously said it would produce exclusively all-electric cars by 2030 if market conditions allowed, and make its output carbon neutral by 2039.

  • Images of beast on 2 feet inspires talk of Bigfoot in North Carolina. It’s a bear

    All the photos show it standing on two feet.

  • Poop From Meat Eaters Is Killing Coral Reefs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyBy now, it’s pretty clear that eating meat is bad for the environment. Most meat production takes up vast swathes of land, uses immense amounts of water, and is responsible for nearly 60 percent of all carbon emissions produced by food production. But there’s another downside that’s always overlooked: Eating meat leads to poop loaded with nitrogen, which moves from burgers to toilets to watersheds and eventually devastates the world’s coastlines and cor

  • Volvo Cars sets carbon price to assess sustainability of new projects

    Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it had set a price on carbon emissions from its operations of 1,000 Swedish crowns ($116.30) a tonne, part of attempts to ensure all future projects are sustainable. Announcing the move at global climate talks in Scotland as it joined an imitative to phase out fossil fuel cars and vans, the company said it had deliberately set a relatively high price to "future proof" itself. Volvo Cars said it was the first automaker to set such a price across its whole operations, as part of its aim to be a climate neutral company by 2040.