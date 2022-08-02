U.S. markets closed

REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

MERRIAM, Kan., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, and July 3, 2021, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts (unaudited).

 































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




  July 2,


July 3,


July 2,


July 3,




2022


2021


2022


2021


Net sales


$

2,973


$

2,430


$

5,682


$

4,489


Operating income


$

192


$

165


$

338


$

257


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

108


$

176


$

211


$

355
















Earnings per common share


$

92.53


$

151.56


$

181.81


$

305.59


Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


$

4.50


$

4.50


 

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

Recommended Stories