Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Bambuser AB on 20 July 2022

·2 min read
  • BSKZF

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL)

At the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") in Bambuser AB, reg. no. 556731-3126, (the "Company"), on 20 July 2022, the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company's website, https://ir.bambuser.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting.

Election of one new board member
The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect Niclas Lindlöf as new board member of the Company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Remuneration to the board of directors
The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the total remuneration to the board of directors shall be SEK 500,000, to be distributed as follows: SEK 250,000 to each of the board members Sonia Gardner and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann.

Revised instruction for the nomination committee
The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt a revised instruction for the nomination committee which shall remain in effect until a general meeting resolves to amend it.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

Attachments

Report from the extraordinary general meeting in Bambuser AB on 20 July 2022

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709169/Report-from-the-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-in-Bambuser-AB-on-20-July-2022

