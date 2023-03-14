U.S. markets closed

New Report Finds Retail Marketers Are Struggling to Deliver Consistent In-Store Experiences Across Locations

FLM
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Raydiant, the industry-leading in-location experience platform, has released the findings from its State of the In-Store Marketing 2023 report.

State of In-Store Marketing
State of In-Store Marketing

The report surveyed 275 U.S. marketing professionals who are directly responsible for in-store marketing efforts with a goal of better understanding the state of in-store marketing.

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "The findings confirm our belief that in-store marketing is incredibly challenging. Those responsible for in-store marketing are stuck using a fragmented list of tools and they are unsure if they are seeing an ROI from their efforts. To survive and thrive in the future of brick and mortar retail, organizations will need to arm their marketers with modern tools that set them up for success."

Key Findings:

  • Their biggest challenge overall is delivering consistent customer experiences across locations. They're also challenged by getting all of their different tools they use to work together, and measuring the ROI of their in-marketing efforts.

  • The biggest challenge to their current marketing program is measuring the impact of online marketing efforts on in-store revenue. They're also challenged by using outdated in-store tools and technology and translating marketing data into actionable steps.

  • Pushing in-store promotions and offers has had a positive impact. Other positive impacts to customer acquisition and sales include using digital signage, displays, and interactive screens, and offering more sample products and services.

  • 83% say they have the tools to be successful. However, only 55% are generating ROI from their marketing tools, and 43% think their tools should do more for what they're paying.

  • Running special promotions only available in-store is their top tactic. Other strategies to improve in-store marketing include communicating more often with in-store sales associates, providing free WiFi to bring visitors in, offering experiential events at their locations, and partnerships and collaborations with other brands.

  • A loyalty marketing platform is the top tool they're happy with and see as being effective. Other effective tools include contactless payment technologies, buy online pick up in-store technologies, digital signage and displays, and customer relationship management tools.

To download a full copy of the report, please click here

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location experience platform for the world's largest brands in restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking, and more. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing, and communications executives can more effectively scale their brick-and-mortar operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com.

Media Contact:
Holly@gofrontlines.com

Contact Information:
Holly H
holly@gofrontlines.com

SOURCE: Raydiant

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743781/New-Report-Finds-Retail-Marketers-Are-Struggling-to-Deliver-Consistent-In-Store-Experiences-Across-Locations

