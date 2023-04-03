U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Report: Fructose Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% till 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Natural Sweeteners and Health Consciousness Among Consumers

IndexBox, Inc.
·3 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading research firm, has recently published a new report titled "Global Fructose and Fructose Syrup Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights" which provides an in-depth analysis of the global fructose market. The comprehensive report can be accessed on their website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-fructose-and-fructose-syrup-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/. A trial access to the market data is available on the IndexBox platform for interested parties.

The report provides a detailed market forecast till 2030, taking into account various factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for fructose-based products, changing consumer preferences, and emerging market trends. It delves into the key growth drivers and challenges facing the fructose industry, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

Demand for fructose and fructose syrup is significantly influenced by the major consuming industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors. The report provides an overview of these industries and their impact on the global fructose market.

Segment-wise Overview:

Food and Beverages: The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of fructose. Fructose is used as a sweetener in a variety of products such as carbonated beverages, baked goods, jams and jellies, cereals, and dairy products. It is also used as a sugar substitute in low-calorie and diabetic-friendly products.

Pharmaceuticals: Fructose is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a binder and filler in tablets and capsules. It is also used as a sweetener in liquid medicines and syrups.

Personal Care Products: Fructose is used in personal care products such as creams, lotions, and shampoos. It helps to hydrate the skin and hair, and also acts as a natural preservative.

End-user-wise Overview:

Retail Consumers: Retail consumers are the largest end-users of fructose. They use fructose in their daily lives as a sweetener and sugar substitute in various food and beverage products.

Food and Beverage Manufacturers: Food and beverage manufacturers use fructose as a sweetener and sugar substitute in their products. They also use fructose to enhance the flavor of their products.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers: Pharmaceutical manufacturers use fructose as a binder and filler in their tablets and capsules. They also use fructose as a sweetener in their liquid medicines and syrups.

Region-wise Overview:

North America: North America is the largest market for fructose, with the United States being the largest consumer. The increasing demand for low-calorie and diabetic-friendly products is driving the growth of the fructose market in this region.

Europe: Europe is another significant market for fructose. The demand for fructose is increasing in this region due to the rising health concerns among consumers and the growing demand for natural sweeteners.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is also a significant market for fructose, with China and India being the largest consumers. The increasing demand for processed food and beverages and the growing awareness about the health benefits of fructose are driving the growth of the fructose market in this region.

The report offers key statistics on market size, growth rates, and trends, as well as a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape. Some of the largest manufacturers in the fructose industry, as mentioned in the report, include

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Cargill
Ingredion Incorporated
Tate & Lyle
Tereos
Roquette Frères
Südzucker AG
Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.
Galam Group
Daesang Corporation
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.
Hebei Hua Rui Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
Kagome Co., Ltd.
Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Samyang Corporation
Xiwang Sugar Holdings Company Limited

For further information or inquiries about the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-fructose-and-fructose-syrup-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Fructose, Fructose Syrup, Market Analysis, Market Forecast, Market Trends

CONTACT: contact: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor Email: media@indexbox.io


