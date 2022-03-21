U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Report On Global and US Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size | Product, Key Players | Worth $22.30 Billion, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Pruritus Therapeutics industry gained revenue worth nearly US$ 10.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to accrue returns about US$ 22.30 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Pruritus Therapeutics market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 4.9% in 2022-2028. Apparently, Growth of pruritus therapeutics market over forecasting timeframe is owing to presence of huge unmet medical requirements along with launching of new products by reputed pharmaceutical firms. In addition to this, rise in occurrence of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis allergic contact dermatitis, urticarial, and cutaneous T-cell disorders will drive market trends. Apparently, surge in drug-induced disorders as well as disorders related to cholestatis, oncology, renal, liver, hematology, and neurology will boost expansion of pruritus therapeutics industry. Furthermore, reduced costs, technological breakthroughs, and supportive government laws will create new growth avenues for pruritus therapeutics industry.

Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Pruritus Therapeutics Market- By Product (Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressant, And Calcineurin Inhibitors) And By Disease Type (Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, And Urticaria): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market: Overview

Pruritus is an unpleasant sensation and a most common skin disease symptom leading an individual to scratch skin. It is a cutaneous symptom and if it is ignored can lead to chronic pain as well as severely impact quality of life. For instance, pruritus can cause sleep disturbance, anxiety, and attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder. Furthermore, if left untreated it can cause psychiatric and systemic ailments. According to NIH researchers, studies have revealed that hemodialysis individuals prone to more itching have more probability that their lifespan can be reduced.

Furthermore, chronic pruritus, which is one of key dermatology symptoms, is intractable and has huge impact on quality of life. Apart from this, the ailment is associated with psychological, systemic, and neurologic disorders. As per reports, pathogenesis of chronic pruritus is acute and can result in inflammation in cell tissues. Additionally, increase in knowledge of chronic pruritus pathogenesis coupled with access to high quality data from clinical experiments has resulted in emergence of new therapies for treating pruritus. These drug treatments are also anticipated to be utilized in routine dermatology medical practice. They are opioidergic medicines such as kappa-opioid agonists & mu-opioid antagonists, Janus Kinase inhibitors, neurokinin-1 receptor antagonists, biologic medicines, histamine H4 receptor antagonists, ileal bile acid transport inhibitors, and aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonists.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pruritus-therapeutics-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 170 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Pruritus Therapeutics Market: Growth Dynamics

Rise in occurrence of skin itching symptoms causing psoriasis, dermatitis, and urticarial will drive pruritus therapeutics market growth. In addition to this, high unmet healthcare requirements and launching of novel products including Bilastine and REMITECH drugs are predicted to contribute majorly towards market profits. Low drug costs and willingness of subjects to take treatment will prompt expansion of industry in next few years. High opportunity costs for treating skin diseases such as psoriasis will proliferate expansion of pruritus therapeutics industry over ensuing years.

In addition to this, large-scale use of barrier repair creams, moisturizers, and emollients is a key to pruritus treatment and helps in minimizing pruritus with help of enhanced barrier activities. Furthermore, topical corticosteroids are utilized for providing relief to patients having itching sensations and inflammatory skin ailments including psoriasis. However, topical calcineurin inhibitors, pimecrolimus, and tacrolimus have proved to be effective in alleviating pruritus in subjects suffering from atopic dermatitis. Additionally, azathioprine, doxepins, cyclosporine, oral antihistamines, menthol, capsaicin, topical salicylic acid, neuroleptics, aprepitant, and topical cannabinoids have proved effective in treatment of pruritus. All these aforementioned aspects will result in enlarged expansion of pruritus therapeutics market. Clinical studies have proved that drugs such as NGX-100, TS-022, and Methylnaltrexone have huge potential of effectively treating pruritus, thereby steering market trends.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/pruritus-therapeutics-market

Corticosteroids Segment To Dominate Pruritus Therapeutics Market Growth In 2022-2028

Surge in size of segment over forecast timespan is subject to extensive use of corticosteroids in treating psoriasis. In addition to this, corticosteroids are first-line of drug therapy used for treating pruritus. This will boost its use as a key pruritus therapeutics agent, thereby driving segmental growth.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pruritus-therapeutics-market

List of Key Players of Pruritus Therapeutics Market:

  • Brunswick Corporation

  • Precor Incorporated

  • Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Technogym

  • Nautilus Strength

  • Icon Health & Fitness

  • Amer Sports Oyji

  • Cybex International Inc.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Pruritus Therapeutics Market Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pruritus Therapeutics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.9% (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Pruritus Therapeutics Market was valued approximately USD 10.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 22.30 billion by 2028.

  • Occurrence of psoriasis in the U.S. was nearly 20% in children and about 4% in grown-ups.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Pruritus Therapeutics Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Pruritus Therapeutics Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Pruritus Therapeutics Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Pruritus Therapeutics Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Pruritus Therapeutics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 10.1 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 22.30 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 4.9% 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Brunswick Corporation, Precor Incorporated, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym, Nautilus Strength, Icon Health & Fitness, Amer Sports Oyji, and Cybex International Inc.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/531

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/pruritus-therapeutics-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to Account Majorly Towards Regional Market Share By 2028

Growth of regional market over forecasting timeline can be credited to launching of new therapeutic products and approval of generic medicines by U.S. FDA for treating pruritus & chronic pruritus such as psoriasis. Apart from this, supportive government regulations pertaining to pruritus treatment will spur regional market surge. According to NIH researchers, in 2011, occurrence of psoriasis in the U.S. was nearly 20% in children and about 4% in grown-ups.

Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

Pruritus Therapeutics Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Corticosteroids

  • Antihistamines

  • Local Anesthetics

  • Counterirritants

  • Immunosuppressant

  • Calcineurin Inhibitors

Pruritus Therapeutics Market: By Disease Type Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Atopic Dermatitis

  • Allergic Contact Dermatitis

  • Urticaria

Pruritus Therapeutics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Pruritus Therapeutics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/pruritus-therapeutics-market-revenue-to-upswing-to-usd

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Antifungal Drug Market: The global Antifungal Drug Market accrued earnings worth approximately 15.1 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 20.23 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.7% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

  • Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: The global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 5.23 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 12.14 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Legal Marijuana Market: The global Legal Marijuana Market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 70.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 27.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-on-global-and-us-pruritus-therapeutics-market-size--product-key-players--worth-22-30-billion-by-2028-at-4-9-cagr---exclusive-report-by-zion-market-research-301506648.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

