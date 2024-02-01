Report: Gunman takes hostages at P&G factory in Turkey

An armed man, angry with Israel's conflict in Gaza, has taken more than half a dozen hostages at a Procter & Gamble factory outside of Istanbul, according to Reuters.

Seven people were believed to have been taken hostage – six men and one woman, according to the news outlet. A second hostage-taker was also reported at the scene. Local police were on the scene attempting to persuade the gunman to surrender.

The standoff began around 3 p.m. local time, or 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

P&G told The Enquier it evacuated the plant earlier Thursday and they were trying to help local police.

"The safety of P&G people and our partners is our top priority," P&G officials said in a statement. "Earlier today, we evacuated our Gebze facility and are working with local authorities to resolve an urgent security situation.”

The factory is located about 40 miles southeast outside of Istanbul and employs about 500 workers across multiple shifts. The facility makes a wide variety of products.

A photo provided to local media showed a man inside the factory whose face was covered with a Palestinian scarf and appeared to wear what might be an explosive device, Reuters reported.

Another photo showed the man posing with a gun in front of a wall painted with Turkish and Palestinian flags and a script that reads: "Gates will open. Either coffin rest or death for Gaza," Reuters reported.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Report: A gunman took 7 hostages at a P&G factory in Turkey