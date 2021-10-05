New Report Highlights the Challenges of Engaging Deskless Workers at Brick-and-Mortar Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage and in-location experience solutions provider Raydiant has released the findings from their State of Deskless Work 2021 Report.

On August 7, Raydiant surveyed 600 American brick-and-mortar workers who identified as non-desk employees that do not work at a desk the majority of the time.

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, said: "Every smart company is focused on improving the customer experience but many are forgetting that these efforts must first begin with engaging the workers who directly engage with customers. A memorable customer experience begins with engaged employees."

Key Findings:

Only 41% of deskless workers are highly engaged in their work.

28% said their engagement has decreased over the past 12 months.

45% of workers do not have a company email they regularly check.

39% say they are seeing more coworker turnover than ever.

34% of workers are using 16 or more digital tools and platforms in their day-to-day work.

41% believe they are not provided the tools they need to succeed in their job.

About Raydiant

Businesses of all sizes need a way to run applications on screens serving customers, clients, and employees, but the traditional industry solutions are often bespoke, improvised, unreliable, inefficient and incredibly expensive. Raydiant was founded out of the industry need to solve these problems by offering an innovative commercial platform that runs screen-based applications on dynamic digital displays. Thanks to its inexpensive, plug-and-play cloud-based technology and diverse ecosystem of integrated partners, Raydiant has opened the door for organizations to communicate with customers and employees simply, efficiently and effectively.

