Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

FirstFarms A/S
·1 min read
FirstFarms A/S
FirstFarms A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Anders Holger Nørgaard, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name:

Anders Holger Nørgaard

Reason:

CEO in FirstFarms A/S

Issuer:

FirstFarms A/S

LEI code:

2138007DFVFLUCCSX925

Type:

Shares

ISIN code:

DK0060056166

Transaction:

Sale

Trading date:

24+25+28 March 2022

Market:

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Number:

8,944

Market value in DKK:

811,653.65

Reference is also made to the attached forms.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments


