Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

·1 min read
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name:

Thoraso Holding ApS

Reason:

Closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard

Issuer:

FirstFarms A/S

LEI code:

2138007DFVFLUCCSX925

Type:

Shares

ISIN code:

DK0060056166

Transaction:

Purchase

Trading date:

13 December 2022

Market:

OTC

Number:

56,250

Market value in DKK:

4,500,000.00

Reference is also made to the attached form.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

