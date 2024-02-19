Report: Intel in the mix to get $10 billion in federal grants, loans from CHIPS Act

Intel may be on the verge of receiving more than $10 billion in federal grants and loans to help finance its expansion in the U.S., including its $20 billion project in Licking County.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the semiconductor company is in talks with the Biden administration to receive the subsidies from the CHIPS Act passed in 2022.

Separately, the Biden administration announced Monday that chip company Global Foundries will receive $1.5 billion from the CHIPS Act that will support multiple projects in New York and Vermont. The government also will provide $1.6 billion in loans.

It is the third award from the CHIPS Act and it is meant to support three projects: two in Malta, New York, and one in Burlington, Vermont.

The $52.7 billion bill includes $39 billion in grants along with loans, loan guarantees and tax credits as part of the push by the Biden administration to restore production of semiconductors to the U.S.

Intel declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Construction cranes pierce the landscape at the Intel site at in New Albany in January. The company may be on the verge of receiving more than $10 billion in federal grants and loans to help finance its expansion in the U.S.

The Biden administration will announce an award of CHIPS money for Intel before Biden's State of the Union speech scheduled for March 7, a source told The Dispatch on Monday.

Beyond the $20 billion that Intel has committed to the two factories it is building in Licking County, Intel is expanding its other operations in the U.S.

The act, formally called Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors in America, was signed into law by President Biden in August 2022.

Intel and other semiconductor companies have said the subsidies are necessary because of higher costs to build the factories.

Intel did not provide any updates on the status of its projects in the U.S. or CHIPS money when it released its fourth-quarter financial results last month.

"All of our expansion projects in the U.S., EU and Asia are progressing on schedule, and our chips applications in the U.S. and EU are progressing well," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told analysts.

Intel recently announced that completion of the Licking County project has been pushed back to potentially as late as 2027.

Story continues

When the project was announced two years ago, Intel had said production of semiconductors could begin as soon as 2025 but that deadline was dependent on market conditions and federal aid.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Report says Intel could be line for $10 billion in semiconductor aid