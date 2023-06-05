Report: At Least $35 Million Worth of Crypto Stolen from Atomic Wallet Users

A major security breach has affected Atomic Wallet, a decentralized wallet with over 5 million users worldwide. According to an on-chain analysis by ZachXBT, a pseudonymous Twitter user who tracks crypto thefts and helps hacked projects, more than $35 million worth of crypto assets have been stolen from Atomic Wallet users since June 2. The largest single loss was $7.95 million in Tether (USDT).

The attack has caused various problems for the users, such as missing tokens, erased transaction histories, and wiped out crypto portfolios. Atomic Wallet has not yet confirmed the cause of the attack, but it is working with leading security companies and blockchain analytics firms to investigate the issue and trace and block the stolen funds. The team has also asked the victims to provide information about their internet providers, VPN usage, and seed phrase storage.

Atomic Wallet is a noncustodial-decentralized wallet, which means that users are responsible for their own assets and private keys. The wallet's Terms of Service do not accept any liability for on-chain damages suffered by users. Some of the victims have lost millions of dollars in crypto assets.