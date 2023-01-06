U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.40
    +63.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,463.76
    +533.68 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,489.57
    +184.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.20
    +33.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    +27.60 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0110 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5880
    -0.1320 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0163 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1940
    -1.1980 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,838.08
    +17.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.64
    +2.08 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

New Report : Microencapsulation Market to Hit $25.8 Bn By 2030, [10.4%] CAGR From 2022, Say Reports Insights

REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD
·7 min read
REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD
REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD

Microencapsulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Technology By Coating Material, By Application, By Region and, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030, and Key Players Includes LycoRed Group, Balchem, Reed Pacific Pty Ltd., The 3M Company, Capsulae, BASF SE, Encapsys LLC (Milliken), AVEKA Group, Microtek Laboratories, Inc., TasteTech Ltd., GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Ronald T. Dodge Co., Evonik Industries AG, Inno Bio Limited, Bayer AG, Dow Corning Corporation

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Microencapsulation Market” published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 25.8 Billion by the year 2030, growing a CAGR growth of 10.4%.

Key Market Highlights

  • The global microencapsulation market size is anticipated to hit around USD 25.8 billion by 2030 and register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • Globally, the microencapsulation is separated based on the technology: coating, emulsion, spray technologies, dripping, and others.

  • In the context of coating material, the market is divided into carbohydrates, gums & resins, lipids, polymers, polysaccharides, and proteins.

  • Based on application, the market share is categorized into seven groups: pharmaceutical & healthcare products, home & personal care, food & beverages, construction, agrochemicals, textile, and others.

  • The market is geographically segregated into five regions: South America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • North America and Asia-Pacific are projected to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of increased volume and revenue.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673645

Report Attributes

Report Details

Market Size By 2030

USD 25.8 Billion

Forecast Period

2022-2030

CAGR (2022-2030)

10.4 %

Base Year

2022

Study Timeline

2018-2030

Key Players

LycoRed Group, Balchem, Reed Pacific Pty Ltd., The 3M Company, Capsulae, BASF SE, Encapsys LLC (Milliken), AVEKA Group, Microtek Laboratories, Inc., TasteTech Ltd., GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Ronald T. Dodge Co., Evonik Industries AG, Inno Bio Limited, Bayer AG, Dow Corning Corporation

By Technology

Coating, Emulsion, Spray Technologies, Dripping, and Others

By Coating Material

Carbohydrates, Gums & Resins, Lipids, Polymers, Polysaccharides, and Proteins

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products, Home & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Construction, Agrochemicals, Textile, and Others

Report Coverage

Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more.

By Geography

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673645

These coating materials yield microscopic particles that range from less than 1 micron to multiple hundred microns in size. During the process, small distinct solid particles or liquid droplets and dispersions are enclosed via the application of a thin coating. Such enclosure is highly utilized for the purposes of environmental protection and controlled release or availability of layered active ingredients.

The rising consumption of encapsulated products such as remedial foods and nutraceuticals accelerates the market growth during the forecast period. The surged awareness among the population for a healthy lifestyle has resulted in the growing consumption of encapsulated vitamin and mineral capsules. Thus, the usage of microencapsulation for the preservation of unstable active ingredients and site-targeted release of the same ingredient offers innovative applications in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, and other sectors.

Microencapsulation Market Segmentation Details: 

Based on technology, spray technology is anticipated to contribute a major market share in terms of the fastest CAGR growth of over 33.5%. Spray drying is recognized among the most crucial commercial processes for creating dry flavorings. Multiple substances such as colorants, minerals, vitamins, fat and oil flavor, oleoresins, aroma compounds, and enzymes are encapsulated by utilizing this technique. Thus, the increased usage of spray technology in terms of effective emulsification, easy release of core material, low hygroscopicity, and efficient drying properties is expected to support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on coating material, the lipids segment is expected to contribute an augmented share to the market growth. The increased features of lipid microencapsulation include reduced unwanted interactions, prevention of color migration, taste and odor masking, and enhanced stability. Thus, several products are coated with the lipids for controlled release of the active ingredients.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs contributed substantial market share during the forecast period. The improved active medicine substances need to be encapsulated as miniature particles for targeted release into the bloodstream. Thus, the large usage of microencapsulated drugs for palatable intake of bitter medicines poses lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to support the market growth in terms of volume. The presence of an enhanced healthcare network combined with the rising expenditures on medical drugs is expected to bolster the market presence in North America. Additionally, the increased research and development of innovative microencapsulated products also accelerate the market expansion due to augmented consumer awareness.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-microencapsulation-market-statistical-analysis-673645

Market Competitive Landscape

The market research report on the microencapsulation industry comprises several factors that build a comprehensive understanding of current market trends. The market analysis aids in identifying potential areas of investment in terms of end-use industries that range from pharmaceutical & healthcare, and construction to food & beverage, agrochemicals, textile, and others. The study also evaluates the market demand in mentioned end-use industries in terms of overall sales impact on the statistics. Additionally, multiple factors such as emerging opportunities and macroeconomic indicators create insightful prospects of growth for market growth during the forecast period.

List of Major Microencapsulation Market Players

Lastly, the research report comprises the analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the country and regional analysis. This aids in presenting growth insights across technologies, applications, product launches, and business strategies for further understanding of market trends. The following are the major industry players currently functioning in the market —

• LycoRed Group

• Balchem

• Reed Pacific Pty Ltd.

• The 3M Company

• Capsulae

• BASF SE

• Encapsys LLC (Milliken)

• AVEKA Group

• Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

• TasteTech Ltd.

• GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

• Ronald T. Dodge Co.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Inno Bio Limited

• Bayer AG

• Dow Corning Corporation

Global Market Segmentation:

By Technology

    • Coating

    • Emulsion

    • Spray Technologies

    • Dripping

    • Others

By Coating Material

    • Carbohydrates

    • Gums & Resins

    • Lipids

    • Polymers

    • Polysaccharides

    • Proteins

By Application

    • Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products

    • Home & Personal Care

    • Food & Beverages

    • Construction

    • Agrochemicals

    • Textile

    • Others

Table of Content:

2.Market Dynamics

2.1.Drivers

2.1.1.Drivers

2.2.Restraints

2.2.1.Restraints

2.3.Opportunity

2.3.1.Impact forces on market dynamics

2.3.2.Impact forces during the forecast years

2.4.Industry Value Chain

2.4.1.Upstream analysis

2.4.2.Downstream analysis

2.4.3.Distribution Channel

2.4.4.Direct Channel

2.4.5.Indirect Channel

2.5.Potential Customers

2.6.Manufacturing/Operational Cost Analysis

2.7.Pricing Analysis by Region

2.8.Key Technology Landscape

2.9.Regulatory Analysis

2.10. Porter’s Analysis

2.10.1.Supplier Power

2.10.2.Buyer Power

2.10.3.Substitution Threat

2.10.4.Threat from New Entry

2.10.5.Competitive Rivalry

2.11. PESTEL Analysis

2.12. Political Factors

2.13. Economic Factor

2.14. Social Factors

2.15. Technological Factor

2.16. Environmental Factors

2.17. Legal Factor

2.18. Covid-19 impact on Global Economy

2.19. Covid-19 impact on Microencapsulation demand

2.20. Post-Covid Impact on Market Demand

2.21. Impact Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Continue...

Our Others Research Reports :-

Microencapsulation Shell Material Market Analysis By Regions (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Growth, Trends and Forecast 

Softgel Encapsulation Machines Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Capsule Filling Equipment Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length), Production Method (Vegetable Oil Fermentation), Application (Packaging & Food Services), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America), and forecast period-2022 – 2030

Resin Capsule Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.
Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Contact:

Email: sales@reportsinsights.com 

USA: +1-214-272-0393

Europe: +44-20-8133-9198


Recommended Stories

  • Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These 2 Stocks Can Help

    At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Down 69% in 2022, Is Nio Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has set up battery swapping stations instead of charging stations like most EV companies. This might end up working in its favor. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Costco same-store sales, total comparable sales increase in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.

  • Why Costco Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were moving higher today after the warehouse retailer posted strong results in its December comparable sales report. The update assured investors that a slowdown in November may have just been temporary and showed the company delivered strong results for the holiday season. Costco's December update seemed to quiet bears who saw the company succumbing to recessionary headwinds.

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.94, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    Many Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:A ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to...

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carvana Stock

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was a Wall Street darling, with the shares at one point up more than 2,500% from their initial public offering (IPO) price. Carvana is a company that has been flashing warning signs for a long time. To be fair, the company's revenues grew steadily up until 2022, when they stagnated, helping to sour analysts and investors on the stock.

  • Should You Invest in Micron (MU) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Micron (MU) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?