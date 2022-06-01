U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Report of payments to government agencies in 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2021.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 1 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
Phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2021,c3576526

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3576526/1586178.pdf

Report Payments to Authorities 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3576526/b460e530eabe0f2d.pdf

Press release

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2021-301558626.html

SOURCE Boliden

