[New Report] SD-WAN Market Size Worth USD 5220.9 Million by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 26.2% | Global Industry Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Expansion Plans & SWOT Analysis Research

Industry Research
·5 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for SD-WAN estimated at US$ 1292.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5220.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest SD-WAN Market research report [2022-2028] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, revenue, and consumption growth of the global SD-WAN market. This report focuses on SD-WAN volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall SD-WAN market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge of the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and making better decisions in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21833002

Report Overview:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for SD-WAN estimated at US$ 1292.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5220.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Software Defined WAN Market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of SD-WAN include the increasing need for central network management and reducing operating costs. Since APAC is the fastest-growing region and represents the investors with immense opportunities for growth, a lot of companies are investing in this region.

Get a Sample Copy of the SD-WAN Market Research Report 2022

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the SD-WAN Market Report are:

  • Cisco

  • Citrix System

  • Aryaka Networks

  • Cloudgenix

  • Ecessa

  • Silver Peak Systems

  • Velocloud

  • Viptela

  • Elfiq Networks

  • Peplink

  • Versa Networks

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global SD-WAN market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global SD-WAN market.

SD-WAN Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Virtual Appliance

  • Physical Appliance

  • Hybrid Appliance

  • SD-WAN

SD-WAN Market Segmentation by Application:

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • IT & Telecom

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21833002

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of SD-WAN in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Report Includes:

This report presents an overview of the global market for SD-WAN market size. Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2017 - 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of CAGR through 2028.

This report researches the key producers of SD-WAN and also provides the revenue of the main regions and countries. Highlights of the upcoming market potential for SD-WAN, and key regions/countries of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments. Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, the Middle East, Africa, and Other Countries.

This report focuses on the SD-WAN revenue, market share, and industry ranking of main companies, data from 2017 to 2022. Identification of the major stakeholders in the global SD-WAN market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

This report analyzes the segment data by type and by application, revenue, and growth rate, from 2017 to 2028. Evaluation and forecast of the market size for SD-WAN revenue, projected growth trends, production technology, application, and end-user industry.

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Cisco, Citrix System, Aryaka Networks, Cloudgenix, Ecessa, Silver Peak Systems, Velocloud, Viptela, and Elfiq Networks, etc.

Purchase this report (Price 5600 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21833002

Detailed TOC of Global SD-WAN Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global SD-WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Virtual Appliance
1.2.3 Physical Appliance
1.2.4 Hybrid Appliance
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SD-WAN Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 IT & Telecom
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global SD-WAN Market Size (2017-2028)
2.2 SD-WAN Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SD-WAN Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.4 Global SD-WAN Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Top SD-WAN Countries Ranking by Market Size

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21833002

About Us: –

The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


