U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.25
    +14.98 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.13
    -0.56 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,600.54
    +74.62 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.31
    -19.47 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.22
    -2.24 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7910
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,746.24
    -130.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.36
    +42.31 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

New Report Shows Without New Nuclear Generation, Ontario Will Miss Its Climate Change Targets

·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU) released a report today by Strategic Policy Economics entitled Electrification Pathways for Ontario to Reduce Emissions, showing that Ontario faces an electricity supply shortage and reliability risks in the next four to eight years and will not meet net zero objectives without building new low-emission, nuclear generation starting as soon as possible.

Since 2013, Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has been forecasting a significant gap in the province's electricity supply due to anticipated closure of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, now scheduled for 2025. The province will lose 3000 megawatts (MW) or 15% of Ontario's low-cost, low-carbon 24/7 electricity. Compounding the resulting supply gap, the IESO has been underestimating the electricity required to reduce emissions in the transportation, building and industrial sectors. Strapolec's analysis indicates the electrification of the economy will increase the province's electricity demand by 136%. Combined, these two drivers could increase Ontario's need for more electricity capacity by 55 gigawatts (GW) in less than 30 years. Of this, the required new incremental baseload supply is equivalent to doubling Ontario's existing nuclear and hydro generation capacity.

Strapolec's Electrification Pathways assessment shows that Ontario will be unable to achieve its 2050 net zero emission objectives without building more low-carbon nuclear generation in the province.

"Policy-makers around the world realize climate change can't be tackled without nuclear. Ontario's nuclear fleet has delivered emissions reductions for over 50 years," said Jeff Parnell, President of the PWU. "In fact, without building new nuclear units, Ontario will miss its emission reduction targets and carbon emissions from electricity generation will rise dramatically."

According to Strapolec's study, integrating nuclear generation baseload supply with other low-carbon or carbon-reducing technologies (e.g. hydrogen and electricity storage), could achieve a 25 percent lower cost to rate payers than Ontario's current system.

"This report clearly shows that Ontario cannot sustain the low-carbon status of its hydro and nuclear based electricity system, decarbonize its economy and meet its carbon reduction targets without new nuclear. Most disturbing is the fact that we are already well behind and needed to start planning for this capacity yesterday," concluded Parnell.

The report calls on the IESO to better meet Ontario's electricity needs to ensure that the lowest-cost and lowest-emission solution is procured, such as an integrated solution with low-carbon nuclear and other low-carbon technologies. The planning should start as soon as possible with procurement mechanisms redefined to achieve made in Ontario solutions that work.

About the Power Workers' Union

The Power Workers' Union (PWU), proudly Canadian, represents about 18,000 highly skilled and dedicated men and women in Ontario's electricity sector. Our membership help produce and deliver reliable and safe electricity to your homes and businesses. We work in power stations, the transmission and deliver system, control facilities and in telecommunications.

SOURCE Power Workers' Union

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/19/c6292.html

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 3 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The renewable energy industry is increasingly replacing fossil fuels with new forms of electricity and fuel generation. Wind and solar energy are beating coal and natural gas based on the cost of electricity produced, and energy storage and hydrogen are increasingly competitive as well. As we look at renewable energy dividend stocks overall, three companies are industry leaders that we think could be dividend giants for decades.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 10% Today

    An investment in energy infrastructure could mean a sharp focus on solar deployment, putting this company in a sweet spot.

  • Trump-Approved ConocoPhillips Alaska Project Voided by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s approval of a ConocoPhillips oil field project on Alaska’s Northern Slope was rescinded by a federal judge who said it failed to adequately protect polar bears and didn’t properly consider the effects on climate change.Federal officials also failed to properly consider the Willow project’s possible harm to Teshekpuk Lake, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason said in a 110-page ruling issued late Wednesday. “The court recognizes that vacatur would have cons

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Federal judge throws out U.S. approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

    The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production declines in the state. ConocoPhillips spokesperson Dennis Nuss said the company would review the decision and evaluate its options for the project. In her order, Alaska District Court Judge Sharon Gleason said she was vacating the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's approval of the development in part because the agency failed to include greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil consumption in its environmental analysis.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • HHS ready to battle drug companies for lower prices in court: Sec. Becerra

    U.S. Health Sec. Xavier Becerra tells Yahoo Finance the federal government is ready to battle pharma companies to lower drug costs.

  • What Fed comments on crypto mean for the industry

    CoinDesk Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation Nikhilesh De reacts to the Fed's Neel Kashkari calling 95% of cryptos "fraud."

  • PG&E Slumps After Scrutiny Over California Wildfires Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Utility giant PG&E Corp. is once again coming under the spotlight for its role in California’s wildfires, sending its shares falling the most in a week. Regulators threatened to heighten enforcement action against the company for its track record of safety lapses, while a federal judge is probing its role in starting the second biggest-wildfire in the state’s history, which has been raging for more than a month. PG&E shares dropped as much as 4.1% Thursday, the most since Aug. 12.

  • Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari on Crypto Market: ‘Thousands of Garbage Coins’

    CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De discusses what to make of Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, criticizing bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general. "It's just a signal of how much the central bank is paying attention to the industry," De said. Plus, what to watch from Congress next week regarding the infrastructure bill as the House reconvenes Monday.

  • 61% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax last year

    Nearly 107 million households — or 61% of U.S. households — owed no federal income taxes in 2020, marking a 40% increase from 2019.

  • 'Real chance' Afghanistan withdrawal 'destroys' Biden presidency: Ian Bremmer

    The U.S. exit poses a "real chance" of destroying the Biden presidency, Eurasia Group founder and political scientist Ian Bremmer tells Yahoo Finance.

  • The sneaky tax move Democrats are planning

    They hope nobody notices, but Democrats hope to restore the SALT tax break that mostly benefits the wealthy

  • EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children

    The Biden administration said Wednesday it was banning use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists, on food crops because it poses risks to children and farm workers.

  • Climate impact of coal sales from U.S. public lands is freshly scrutinized

    U.S. officials launched a review Thursday of climate damage caused by coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands its scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • 3 Potential Winning Stocks from Biden's Infrastructure Plan

    There are bound to be plenty of winners from the passage of the infrastructure bill. These three stocks are all contenders.

  • Dow drops after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down the Fed’s July minutes.

  • 4 reasons why Biden ‘failed’ in Afghanistan pullout: Ian Bremmer

    The current turmoil in Afghanistan resulted from the Biden administration's immense failure to execute the US exit, Eurasia Group founder and political scientist Ian Bremmer tells Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

  • Regeneron Stock Jumps as GOP Governors Boost Its Antibody Therapy

    CEO Leonard Schleifer said that utilization of the therapy, which has lagged so far during the pandemic, has jumped in recent months.