New report sounds the alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives

UNFPA
·5 min read

Fully investing in midwives by 2035 would avert roughly two-thirds of maternal, newborn deaths and stillbirths, saving 4.3 million lives per year.

New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills of midwives are not recognized or prioritized.

The world is currently facing a shortage of 900,000 midwives, which represents a third of the required global midwifery workforce. The COVID-19 crisis has only exacerbated these problems, with the health needs of women and newborns being overshadowed, midwifery services being disrupted and midwives being deployed to other health services.

These are some of the key takeaways from the 2021 State of World’s Midwifery report by UNFPA (the UN sexual and reproductive health agency), WHO (World Health Organization), International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and partners, which evaluates the midwifery workforce and related health resources in 194 countries.

The acute shortage of midwives is exacting a terrible global toll in the form of preventable deaths. An analysis conducted for this report, published in the Lancet last December, showed that fully resourcing midwife-delivered care by 2035 could avert 67 per cent of maternal deaths, 64 per cent of newborn deaths and 65 per cent of stillbirths. It could save an estimated 4.3 million lives per year.

Despite alarms raised in the last State of the World’s Midwifery report in 2014, which also provided a roadmap on how to remedy this deficit, progress over the past eight years has been too slow. The analysis in this year’s report shows that, at current rates of progress, the situation will have improved only slightly by 2030.

Gender inequality is an unacknowledged driver in this massive shortage. The continued under-resourcing of the midwifery workforce is a symptom of health systems not prioritizing the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls, and not recognizing the role of midwives – most of whom are women – to meet these needs. Women account for 93 per cent of midwives and 89 per cent of nurses.

Midwives do not just attend births. They also provide antenatal and postnatal care and a range of sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, detecting and treating sexually transmitted infections, and sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents, all while ensuring respectful care and upholding women’s rights. As numbers of midwives increase, and they are able to provide care in an enabling environment, women’s and newborns’ health improves as a whole, benefitting all of society.

For midwives to achieve their life-saving and life-changing potential, greater investment is needed in their education and training, midwife-led service delivery, and midwifery leadership. Governments must prioritise funding and support for midwifery and take concrete steps to include midwives in determining health policies.

Quotes from partners:

Dr. Franka Cadée, President of the International Confederation of Midwives:

“As autonomous, primary care providers, midwives are continually overlooked and ignored. It's time for governments to acknowledge the evidence surrounding the life-promoting, life-saving impact of midwife-led care, and take action on the SoWMy report's recommendations. ICM is committed to leveraging the strength of our global midwife community to carry forward these powerful findings and inspire country-level change. However, this work is not possible without commitment from decision makers and those with the resources to invest in midwives and the quality care they provide to birthing women."

Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director:

“The State of the World’s Midwifery report sounds the alarm that currently the world urgently needs 1.1 million more essential health workers to deliver sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health care, and 80 per cent of these missing essential health workers are midwives. A capable, well-trained midwife can have an enormous impact on childbearing women and their families – an impact often passed on from one generation to the next. At UNFPA, we have spent more than a decade strengthening education, enhancing working conditions and supporting leadership roles for the midwifery profession. We have seen that these efforts work, but they need greater investment.”

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General:

“Midwives play a vital role in reducing the risks of childbirth for women all over the world, but many have themselves been exposed to risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must learn the lessons the pandemic is teaching us, by implementing policies and making investments that deliver better support and protection for midwives and other health workers. This report provides the data and evidence to support WHO’s longstanding call to strengthen the midwifery workforce, which will deliver a triple dividend in contributing to better health, gender equality and inclusive economic growth.”

Notes to editors:

The launch of the 2021 State of World’s Midwifery report includes policy recommendations to improve sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health service delivery and midwifery leadership and governance. These policy recommendations will be the subject of a meeting of health ministers on 18 May and a dialogue at the 74th World Health Assembly (24 May), where WHO Member States are anticipated to adopt the evidence-based Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2021-2025 with a Resolution on nursing and midwifery.

About UNFPA:

UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency. UNFPA's mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled. UNFPA calls for the realization of reproductive rights for all and supports access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services, including voluntary family planning, quality maternal health care and comprehensive sexuality education.

CONTACT: Eddie Wright UNFPA +1 917 831 2074 ewright@unfpa.org


  • Behind South Africa's slow Covid vaccine rollout

    The country has Africa's worst mortality figures but its vaccination programme lags behind others.

  • Colombia withdraws controversial tax reform bill

    Colombian President Ivan Duque on Sunday withdrew a controversial tax reform proposal after several days of deadly protests and widespread opposition from lawmakers."I am asking Congress to withdraw the law proposed by the finance ministry and urgently process a new law that is the fruit of consensus, in order to avoid financial uncertainty."Lawmakers, unions and other groups hailed the announcement as a victory.Banging pots and pans were heard in the capital, Bogota, in celebration.But despite Duque's announcement, protests still raged on in some cities Sunday.Thousands have clashed with police in deadly face-offs since demonstrations broke out last week over a tax law that would have increased taxes on individuals and products, most controversially some food and utilities.Although Duque withdrew the proposed bill, he insisted on approving tax reform to maintain the country's credit rating."It is a moment for all of us to work together without malice."The central bank warned last week that failing to approve a tax bill would negatively impact Colombia's economy.

  • ‘Reopening’ stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.

  • Telenor writes off Myanmar business after coup, posts Q1 loss

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country's deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss and sending its shares lower on Tuesday. While it will continue to operate in Myanmar, Telenor's mobile business in the Asian country, where it has had a presence since 2014, remains severely restricted following the military's seizing of power in a Feb. 1 coup. The new regime imposed network restrictions for all operators, and on March 15 ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data that has since cut Telenor's subscription and traffic revenues in the country in half, the company said.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone.The rise of Ether suggests there’s room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves. Bitcoin now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, and Ether makes up 15%, according to tracker CoinGecko. Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest. Proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Monday. Bitcoin climbed above $58,000, while Ether jumped 6% to $3,151 as of 8:17 a.m. in New York.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally. Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Reaches Seven-Week High With Demand Revival Gaining Traction

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest since the middle of March as reopening efforts and vaccination pushes from the U.S. to Europe underpin hopes for a return to normal demand in the world’s largest economies.Futures in New York gained 1.9% on Tuesday, the biggest daily jump in nearly three weeks, while gasoline futures settled at the highest since July 2018. The U.S. is setting a new target of 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot by July 4, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country’s lockdown rules are set to be scrapped in seven weeks. That’s offsetting concerns about weaker oil consumption in parts of Asia, including key importer India, where Covid-19 remains rampant.Oil prices extended gains after settlement, with the American Petroleum Institute said to report domestic crude supplies fell by 7.69 million barrels last week. If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday, that would be the largest weekly decline since late January. The API report also showed gasoline supplies fell by 5.31 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories also shrank.“Gasoline inventories in the U.S. are well below where they were a year ago and we’ve taken out refinery capacity,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “We’ve seen the impact on demand as more people get vaccinated, so we’re going to get that tailwind plus seasonality coming later this month.”U.S. crude futures are up more than 35% this year -- amid a broad advance across commodity markets -- as investors bet that the rollout of vaccines will permit a return to pre-pandemic conditions. The European Union plans to ease curbs for vaccinated travelers this summer, while in the U.S., New York plans to lift most of it virus restrictions this month. More broadly, the world’s 20 major economies are set to back efforts to introduce so-called vaccine passports to boost the beleaguered travel and tourism industry.“The news from Europe on the outlook toward reopening is providing a good sense of optimism for global demand continuing to rise,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy.Crude’s gains on Tuesday were outpaced by those in petroleum products, most notably gasoline. In the U.S., the spread between gasoline and crude futures hit the highest since April of last year in intraday trading. That comes as green shoots of a return to normal demand in the world’s largest oil-consuming country continue to emerge. CVR Energy Inc.’s Oklahoma and Kansas refineries are running all out amid a significant increase in gasoline demand since March, Chief Executive Officer David L. Lamp said during a conference call with investors.At the same time, cash-market gasoline in New York Harbor rose to a six-week high following the shutdown of a key fuel-making unit at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in New Jersey. The refinery’s sole fluid catalytic cracker -- one of the largest in the world -- is expected to be down at least several days for repairs.OPEC kept its crude production steady in April, ahead of a planned output hike this month. Production fell by 50,000 barrels day, with a setback in Libya largely offset by further gains for Iran. Underscoring plans from producer nations to bring barrels back into the global market, total global flows of seaborne oil from many of the world’s largest exporters rose in April.See also: Total Oil Flows Climb But Shipments to China Dip: Tanker TrackerFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Interest Rates Surge, Brazil Corporate Bond Market Reawakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s local market for corporate debt is back in expansion mode after last year’s wipeout.It looks to be a return to the glory days of a few years ago, when credit funds had been among the fastest-growing investments as Brazilian savers moved away from government bonds in search of higher payouts on floating-rate notes from companies. All that was derailed last year as the coronavirus set in and holders rushed for the exits. So far in 2021, sales are up 70% from the same span of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with investors piling in amid forecasts for higher interest rates in the months ahead.The revival is still in its early stages, with just three months of fund inflows since the turnaround began, but it’s paved the way for a boom in funding for infrastructure projects. After last year’s withdrawals prompted some money managers to shutter their corporate bond funds, the sector is once again vacuuming up cash amid signs the economy is emerging from the worst of its pandemic malaise.“There is no selling pressure anymore since the biggest sellers, the more fragile credit funds, simply disappeared,” said Alexandre Muller, a partner and portfolio manager in Rio de Janerio at JPG Gestao de Recursos, which has 29 billion reais ($5.4 billion) in assets under management. “There was a cleansing effect.”Brazil’s rebound is coming after a painful 2020. While credit markets around the world suffered steep losses as the pandemic set in, they roared back in the third and fourth quarters in most of the developed world. Not so in Brazil, where local bond issuance dropped 41% for the year and investors pulled money from credit funds for 11 straight months.Prices tumbled with only a few banks as buyers, burning savers who had only recently grown comfortable with the idea of holding investments riskier than government bonds. The amount of money in credit funds had surged to a peak of 100 billion reais in June 2019, from 15 billion reais in 2014, according to JGP, which measures the holdings of independent firms.One of the reasons for the growing popularity was that about half the funds allowed investors to withdraw their money with almost no notice. That turned the funds into a hard-to-resist source of immediate cash for holders grappling with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Credit funds posted record outflows of 9.6 billion reais in March 2020 followed by 4.1 billion in April, according to JGP. Withdrawals only stopped this February, by which time holdings had shriveled to 60 billion reais.“The Brazilian bond market is going back to normality,” said Rogerio Monori, the Sao Paulo-based corporate and investment banking director at Banco BV.Of course the market is still smaller than it was at its peak, and remains tiny relative to the amount of local government debt outstanding, which stood at 5 trillion reais in March. There’s also a risk that the relentless pandemic tearing through the country has the potential to undercut the revival in the corporate market.For now, though, Brazil’s interest rates have found a sweet spot for encouraging debt issuance. Average yield spreads over the benchmark rate have fallen to 2 percentage points after reaching as high as 5 points last year, according to an index calculated by JGP. That’s an attractive rate for borrowers.Apparel retailer Lojas Renner SA in March sold bonds due in 2025 paying a 160 basis points spread, down from a 300 basis point premium it paid in May last year for slightly shorter notes. Utility company Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes SA sold notes due in 2027 in April at a 215 basis point spread, compared with a 300 basis point premium on shorter-term notes it sold in September.While the spread has shrunk, the underlying benchmark rate looks likely to increase in coming months, boosting the appeal of corporate debt relative to equities or other riskier investments. The central bank raised the overnight rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% in March, and indicated another increase of the same size in May. Traders are already pricing in additional 250 basis points in increases later this year, which would take the key rate to 6%.“The spreads are still good to investors in relation to the credit risk from the companies,” said Laurence Mello, a credit fund manager at AZ Quest Investimentos, which has 17 billion reais under management.Companies are also finding it easier to sell longer-term debt, with maturities of up to 10 years for inflation-linked bonds and six years for those tied to the overnight rate, according to Felipe Wilberg, the fixed income and structured product managing director at Banco Itau BBA, the biggest underwriter of local corporate bonds this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Brazil companies issued debt last year to buy smaller rivals, Wilberg said. This year, operators of airports, railways and roads are becoming a bigger part of the mix, taking advantage of new concessions auctioned by the government and favorable tax treatment for bonds that are tied to infrastructure.As the market continues to normalize, more companies are expected to issue local bonds. Waterworks that serve the state of Rio de Janeiro were privatized last week and will need 22.7 billion reais of investments, some of which could come from local capital markets.More issuance would be good news for investors who are siting on high levels of cash and looking for opportunities to put their money to work.“We are very excited about this asset class,” said Artur Nehmi, a Sao Paulo-based fixed income manager at Fundos de Investimento, which has 3 billion reais under management. “Prices are still good.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Futures Rise After Tech Slide; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday and Asian stocks were steady after a technology selloff and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates ruffled markets overnight. The dollar slipped.S&P 500 contracts advanced following a climb in commodity, financial and industrial sectors that helped the gauge pare losses. Nasdaq 100 futures were in the green after weakness in the likes of Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. dragged the index lower. Australian shares rose and Hong Kong fluctuated. Markets in Japan, China and South Korea are shut for holidays.Yellen said rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth, comments that economists regarded as self-evident. In a subsequent interview, the former Federal Reserve Chair said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.Commodities rallied to a near decade-high as the rebound from the pandemic fuels demand. Copper climbed back above $10,000 a ton and oil advanced. New Zealand’s dollar rose against all its Group-of-10 peers on a strong jobs report. Treasury futures were steady, with cash markets closed in Asia.The debate on whether government spending could spur excessive inflation comes as stock valuations hover near the highest levels in two decades. Investors have been reluctant to push rallies further despite some blowout corporate earnings. While the Fed has assured markets that interest rates will remain at current lows throughout the recovery, strengthening data raised concerns that policy makers may move to tighten sooner than anticipated.Read: Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears“The market’s focus will still be on growth restoration and how Covid develops over time,” said Cecilia Chan, HSBC Asset Management Asia-Pacific chief investment officer, on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation is not seen as a concern in a big way,” and “the central bank will remain dovish,” she said.Elsewhere, India continues to face a devastating Covid-19 wave. The nation’s central bank governor is due to make an unscheduled speech later Wednesday.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:26 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.7%Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.4% after the index fell 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.7%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.9%CurrenciesThe Japanese yen traded at 109.24 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4799 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro traded at $1.2026BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.59% on TuesdayCommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $66.26 a barrelGold was up 0.2% to $1,781.81 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Central Bank Lifts Outlook, to Review YCC in July

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereAustralia’s central bank upgraded its economic outlook and said policy makers will review its bond programs in July, while maintaining interest rates will remain at emergency levels until at least 2024.Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% on Tuesday. He said the board will decide at its July 6 meeting on a third tranche of quantitative easing and whether to shift yield curve control to target the November 2024 maturity from the current April 2024 bond.“Despite the strong recovery in economic activity, the recent CPI data confirmed that inflation pressures remain subdued,” Lowe said in a statement. “The board is prepared to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress toward the goals of full employment and inflation. The board places a high priority on a return to full employment.”The RBA’s decision to stand still comes a week before the government delivers its annual budget that’s expected to include targeted spending to help boost jobs and spur a faster recovery. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lined up behind Lowe’s goal of pushing the economy to full employment as quickly as possible to rekindle inflation.Lowe said the bank’s central scenario for GDP growth was revised up, with an expansion of 4.75% now expected this year and 3.5% over 2022. Unemployment is expected to continue to decline to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4.5% at the end of 2022.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA has not flinched on their guidance for rates to remain on hold until 2024 at the earliest. July is the next major juncture for policy. We think the risks lie with both YCC and QE being extended in order to maintain downward pressure on the Australian dollar.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s jobless rate has already declined almost 2 percentage points from its pandemic-peak in July last year. The RBA estimates it probably needs to fall closer to 4% before wage growth accelerates.The central bank releases its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy with the full suite of economic forecasts on Friday, and Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is due to speak in the mining-centered state capital Perth the night before that.“Moving in July means this week’s quarterly SoMP will be the last one before” the YCC and QE3 decisions, said Ben Jarman, a senior economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sydney. “So the staff’s forecasts for wages -- and the upside scenario -- in that document will be important.”While Australia has experienced a sharp V-shaped recovery, the RBA shows no sign of following the Bank of Canada in early withdrawal of stimulus. Instead, like the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, it will keep pumping monetary support until the economy is fully repaired. It would also like to trail any move by the U.S. to avoid unnecessary exchange rate appreciation.“The RBA continues to mirror the U.S Fed – acknowledging an improved outlook but arguing that further progress is required,” said Kellie Wood, fixed income portfolio manager at Schroder Investment Management. “Lowe is on a mission to see how tight the labor market can get before inflation picks up meaningfully.”The one area likely causing a headache for Lowe is the property market. Housing has surged in response to record low borrowing costs, government assistance and a lack of supply. Property prices rose 7.8% in the past year, and while similar increases have occurred across the globe, a return to boom times Down Under threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt.“The bank will be monitoring trends in housing borrowing carefully,” the governor said today. “It is important that lending standards are maintained.”The government’s budget next Tuesday is likely to show an improved bottom line due to better employment outcomes that boost the tax take and cut welfare costs. It’s similarly benefited from the high price of iron ore, the nation’s largest export. The steelmaking ingredient is currently trading at around $190 and Citigroup Inc. is forecasting an extended shortfall in the commodity and expects new highs of $200 to be hit over the next few weeks.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Here's How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

    Unlike bitcoin, ethereum has been on fire lately. Here's how high the cryptocurrency can rally if bulls maintain momentum.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery for $350 Million in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment from the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude. The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility based in Washington and Saraland, Alabama, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • New homebuyers would get tons of cash under plans from Biden and his party

    Democrats want to offer tens of thousands of dollars to first-time buyers.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.

  • T-Mobile crushes earnings estimates as subscriber surge continues

    Shares of T-Mobile Inc. were up 2.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the telecommunications company easily topped first-quarter revenue and earnings expectations while bringing in a surge of new subscribers.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Set to Rip Higher By 40% (Or More)

    The markets lately are a mix of gains and volatility, and it’s tough, sometimes, for investors to make sense of it. In times like these, it makes sense to turn to the experts. Cathie Wood is one such expert, an investor whose stock choices have consistently outperformed the overall markets. A protégé of famed economist Arthur Laffer, market guru Wood has built her reputation on her clear view of the markets. Her firm is Ark Invest, whose Innovation ETF has over $52 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest institutional investors on the scene. And better yet, Wood’s stock choices paid back during the ‘corona year;’ the ETF’s overall return in 2020 was an astounding 170%. With returns like that, it’s clear Cathie Wood knows what she’s talking about when she picks a stock. So, we’re taking a look at three of her stock choices, all from the ‘top 10’ of her firm’s holdings, by percentage weight within the portfolio. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve found that, according to some Street analysts, each has at least 40% upside potential for the coming year. Let’s get the lowdown. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) The first stock on our list, Teladoc, was one of the ‘early adopter’ companies in the telehealth sector, making remote medical care available for non-emergency issues. Patients can use Teladoc to consult on ear-nose-throat matters, lab referrals, basic diagnoses and medical advice, and prescription refills for non-addictive substances. Teladoc bills its service as offering remote house calls by primary care doctors. Despite the obvious benefits of Teladoc’s service during the pandemic year, and steadily rising revenues, the company’s stock has underperformed the broader markets in the last 12 months. A look at the most recent quarterly report – for 1Q21 – will shed some light. The company reported $453.6 million at the top line, up an impressive 150% year-over-year. Earnings, however, told a different story. At $199.6 million, the net loss in Q1 was much deeper than the year-ago quarter’s $29.6 million loss. Per share, the loss came to $1.31, compared to just 40 cents one year earlier. The losses weighed on investors’ minds, but the company guidance was more worrisome. Management predicts that paid membership will be flat yoy in 2021. The stock fell 10% after the earnings release. Cathie Wood, however, started buying shares, taking advantage of the dip in price to increase her holdings of TDOC. Her firm bought up more than 716K shares, worth over $122 million at the time of purchase. Teladoc is Ark’s #2 holding, making up over 6% of the fund’s portfolio. While BTIG analyst David Larsen notes investors’ concerns, he believes the long-term outlook for the company remains positive. “The issue that may weigh on the stock, is 2021 membership guidance of 52 - 54M (+2% y/y) was left unchanged,” Larsen said. “Despite this headwind we still like the company and the stock. Management highlighted that the ‘pipeline for membership’ is now up more than 50% y/y, which is higher than what was reported in 4Q:20, and many of these deals are progressing. TDOC also won a large BCBS plan in the north-east due to the "whole person" model, and it's a competitive take-away. We believe that management's comments around membership pipeline are very calculated, and we would expect 2022 membership growth to be far better than 2021's growth rate.” In line with his comments, Larsen rates TDOC as a Buy, and his $300 price target implies an upside of 83% for the year ahead. (To watch Larsen’s track record, click here.) Overall, Teladoc gets a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, a rating derived from 23 reviews that include 14 to Buy and 9 to Hold. The shares are priced at $163.21 and have an average price target of $243.68, making the one-year upside a robust 49%. (See Teladoc’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Next up, Zoom, needs no introduction. This tech-based video communications company had a low profile in 2019, but in the corona crisis of 2020 Zoom came of age. The company saw a tremendous expansion, in use and user base, and its stock peaked in November 2020 with a price well above $500 per share. It has since declined – but even after that decline, ZM shares still show a one-year gain of 121%. The share price decline in Zoom may be best seen as temporary volatility in a stock that is otherwise sound. Zoom went public in April of 2019, and has reported sequential revenue and earnings gains in every quarter since – with the gains accelerating last year. For Q4 of fiscal 2021, the last reported, Zoom reported $882.5 million at the top line, up 13.5% sequentially and a whopping 368% year-over-year. EPS in the last quarter was 87 cents; this compares to just 5 cents per share income the year before. Zoom reported $377.9 million in free cash flow for 4Q21, compared to $26.6 million one year earlier. In customer metrics, Zoom reported equally strong growth. It had more than 467K customers with more than 10 employees, growth of some 470% yoy, and 1,644 customers who paid more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, up 156% yoy. As for Cathie Wood, she thinks that Zoom will continue growing, saying, “I think it’s going to usurp a lot of the old telco infrastructure.” Two of Wood’s Ark funds own shares of Zoom, over 2.4 million shares in total, Zoom makes up roughly 3.40% of Ark’s portfolio. 5-star analyst Daniel Bartus, from Merrill Lynch, also likes ZM shares, and writes of the company’s model, “In our view, Zoom’s superior video experience has solidified its position as the go-to meetings platform post-COVID. As the pandemic lingers and enterprises adopt more flexible workforces, we believe 2021 will be another good year for Zoom. Post-pandemic, we believe Zoom remains well-positioned as the new communications standard and the upsell of Zoom Phone, Rooms, and additional features across the 467k customer base offsets the churn risk across smaller customers.” Bartus puts a Buy rating on the stock, with a $480 price target suggesting a potential upside of 52% for the coming year. (To watch Bartus’s track record, click here.) Wall Street’s views on Zoom offer a bit of a conundrum. The analyst consensus here is a Hold, based on reviews that include 6 to Buy, 10 to Hold, and 2 to Sell. On the other hand, the stock’s $444.40 average price target implies an upside of 41% on the one-year horizon. (See Zoom’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) Last on our list of Wood’s picks, Shopify, is a Canada-based e-commerce giant that needs no introduction. Shopify has been around for 15 years, and was an early leader in providing e-commerce platforms to third parties. The company’s services include payment processing, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement. Shopify grossed $2.93 billion last year, and has seen sequential revenue gains in each of the last four quarters. While the stock has found 2021 more of a slog, it is still up by 77% over the past 12 months, handily beating the S&P 500’s 47% one-year gain. Starting out 2021, Shopify reported 110% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, with the top line reaching $988.7 million. The company’s EPS in Q1, $9.94 per share, was inflated by unrealized gains from an equity investment, making comparison difficult, but the company also reported $7.87 billion in cash holdings as of the end of March, compared to $6.39 billion at the end of December. The solid gains in revenues and cash holdings are supported by a growing user base. Shopify’s mobile app, Shop, now has over 107 million registered users, of whom 24 million are monthly active users. And, the company has good word-of-mouth advertising; 45,800 of its ‘partners’ referred a fellow merchant to the service in the previous 12 months, a yoy gain of 73%. Looking at all of this, Cathie Wood thinks we may be seeing the start of the ‘next Amazon.’ She says, referring to the company’s position in the marketplace and its prospects for growth, “Shopify doesn't care who wins. It's going to be involved with many, if not most, of all of the sites that are going to be powering up commerce.” Her Ark funds are gobbling up shares of SHOP – they own over 690K, worth more than $754 million at current valuation. Colin Sebastian, 5-star analyst with Baird, agrees that Shopify is a stock to buy. He writes, “we view higher spending levels as supporting the enormous e-commerce market opportunity, sustaining a high level of innovation in platform services, and maintaining a high level of scalability. As such, we would be buyers of shares on any pullbacks related to margin commentary… We believe that Shopify will continue to be a key beneficiary of the migration toward multi-channel e-commerce as companies leverage and integrate a broad range of consumer touch-points to drive sales — including traditional offline, online, in-store, mobile, kiosks and call centers.” Sebastian’s price target here, $1,550, suggests an upside of 42% for the next 12 months. His rating is Outperform (i.e., a Buy). (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here.) High-profile tech companies tend to attract a lot of attention, and Shopify has picked up no fewer than 30 analyst reviews in recent weeks. These break down to 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and just a single Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $1,092.01, and the average price target of $1,482.21 implies they have room to gain 36% this year. (See Shopify’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Australia’s Spat With China Opens Door for Grain Rival Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in Argentina are pouncing on a trade feud between grain rival Australia and voracious crop buyer China.Argentine growers are set to expand barley plantings by 28% this year after China slapped tariffs on Australian exports of the grain used in livestock feed, one of a slew of similar restrictions imposed by Beijing amid souring relations.Farmers on Argentina’s Pampas crop belt usually compete with Australia for a share of global wheat sales while sending their barley to camel herds in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. But the diplomatic upheaval -- coming amid rising concern among Argentine farmers that the government may raise wheat-export taxes -- has opened a door to ally China.Because wheat and barley are almost interchangeable when used as animal feed ingredients, barley is a sought-after replacement when wheat prices soar. Benchmark U.S. wheat futures have surged 53% since late June, touching an eight-year high last week.Australia has been China’s biggest provider of barley over the past decade, according to MIT Media Lab data through 2019, with the Asian giant regularly sourcing well over half of its imports from Australian farms.Read more on the China-Australia trade feud:Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for BeijingChina Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After TariffsAustralia Won’t Swap Values for China Talks, Minister Payne SaysFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.