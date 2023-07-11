Report: Top Ford exec faces felony charges after domestic dispute involving $10,000 purses

Franck Louis-Victor, an executive who joined Ford in 2021 from Renault, was arrested on Saturday at his home in Oakland County after a domestic dispute involving a weapon and expensive purses.

Louis-Victor, 50, CEO of Ford Next LLC and vice president of new business platforms at Ford Motor Co., is accused of trying to set fire to two purses valued at $10,000 each during a domestic incident, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). He was arrested and charged with two felonies: assault with a dangerous weapon and arson, based on preparation to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000.

Franck Louis-Victor is joining Ford Motor Co. as vice president of new business, the company announced on Monday, June 21, 2021.

At his arraignment, a plea of not guilty was entered by the court, according to court records. Louis-Victor was arraigned at 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills and a judge issued a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 18, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 25. The court order, reviewed by the Detroit Free Press, indicates Louis-Victor cannot leave Michigan and cannot possess firearms.

Amy Mast, Ford Next spokeswoman, told the Free Press on Tuesday, “We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters.”

Louis-Victor or his attorney could not be immediately be reached for comment.

At Ford, Louis-Victor is responsible for creating and launching business projects that create value for Ford, especially "new, technology-forward customer experiences in various domains such as energy, supply chain, iOT, and distribution," according to his business profile on the Ford website.

