Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

Bavarian Nordic A/S
  • BVNKF
  • BVNRY
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 4, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Chaplin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 108.71

12,543

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



12,543
DKK 1,363,566.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Henrik Juuel

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 108.71

6,480

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



6,480
DKK 704,425.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jean-Christophe May

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 108.73

4,726

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



4,726
DKK 513,839.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Laurence De Moerlooze

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 108.71

5,754

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



5,754
DKK 625,516.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anu Helena Kerns

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 108.71

4,363

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



4,363
DKK 474,300.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 04 / 2022

Attachment


