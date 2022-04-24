Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
The transactions concern the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) awarded to members of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S as part of their remuneration for 2019, and in accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2019. The three-year vesting period has now expired, and all conditions for release of the shares have been met.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gerard van Odijk
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.36
3,429
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Gersel Pedersen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.44
2,056
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Kürstein
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.41
1,371
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Frank Verwiel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.41
1,371
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Elizabeth McKee Anderson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.41
1,371
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anne Louise Eberhard
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.41
1,371
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
