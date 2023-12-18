Report: UNM responsible for billions in economic output

Dec. 18—New Mexico's flagship university continues to be a large economic driver in the state, contributing billions of dollars in economic output and employing thousands of workers.

That's according to a new report released by UNM Rainforest Innovations, a nonprofit corporation owned by the University of New Mexico's Board of Regents, which shows the university in Albuquerque accounted for $5.2 billion in economic output, more than 47,000 jobs and $1.9 billion in labor income for the 2021-22 academic year.

The report, authored by longtime New Mexico economist Kelly O'Donnell, looks at four key areas, including operations, student spending, alumni human capital and research, innovation and technology transfer. It was put together using an IMPLAN modeling system, which is a software package that uses an input-output analysis to create estimates of economic impact.

The report shows UNM has kept at a steady pace overall, tying the economic output for the 2020-21 academic year, in which there was $5.2 billion in economic output and $2.1 billion in labor income.

UNM President Garnett Stokes said in a statement the report "clearly shows that UNM is making a large economic contribution to our state and continues to drive economic and social prosperity."

"One thing is clear, the University of New Mexico is one of the state's most valuable assets," she said. "As the state's flagship university, we provided a staggering $5.2 billion in economic output in the academic year 2022. That translates into real economic progress and prosperity not just for Lobos, but for all New Mexicans. We truly are the University for New Mexico, and (are) very proud of that."

In the study, O'Donnell noted that some economic effects — like that of tourism and community service activities — were not included in the report because of a lack of data. But the report points to the many areas in which UNM's presence continues to impact the state.

University, student spending

The Rainforest report details UNM's operations revenue and expenditures.

On the revenue side, according to the report, UNM operated with about $3.6 billion in revenue in the last academic year. That includes everything from tuition and fees to federal, state and local contracts. It also includes revenue from the university's clinical services — it operates UNM Hospitals, Sandoval Regional Medical Center and UNM Medical Group — which happen to be UNM's largest contributor to overall revenue, at $1.6 billion.

Dr. Douglas Ziedonis, the CEO for UNM Health System and executive vice president of UNM Health Sciences, told the Journal in an interview that he isn't surprised by UNM's far-reaching impact with the health side of its operations.

He said about half of the physicians in the state come from UNM, as well as about 70% of nurses and more than 80% of pharmacists, adding that the university's health system provides "the research to understand New Mexico's population better."

According to the report, payments from Medicare, Medicaid, the Indian Health Service and other federal funding made up 63% of net patient revenue from UNM Hospital, UNM Behavioral Health services and SRMC and about 50% of net patient revenue from UNM Medical Group.

Ziedonis pointed to the importance of such revenue but said increasing reimbursement rates for some of the federal programs could help provide a potential boost to the salaries of health care workers.

"It can be challenging in a state where half your patients are (on) Medicaid," he said. "The reimbursements are different. And so that does impact salaries. I think the typical doctors and nurses and providers who work here are really dedicated to the mission and want to make a difference. But salary is one of the retention issues that we're working on and hoping that that's something that we can do even better on."

The sales and service operations of UNM accounted for $532 million in revenue and state appropriations accounted for nearly $350 million, according to the report.

On the expenditures side, which is the money spent by the university on goods and services as well as on employee compensation, UNM spent just more than $3.4 billion. About two-thirds of that, or nearly $2.3 billion, was spent in the "public service" category, which includes clinical operations, the report shows.

Compensation for "public service" was at $1.2 billion last year, with overall compensation standing at nearly $2 billion — the largest slice of overall expenditures for UNM. Moreover, the university spent more than $228 million on "instruction" compensation last year.

The report points out that UNM's expenditures contributed $2.8 billion in economic output, supported more than 32,000 jobs and provided $1.2 billion in income to workers and business owners in the state.

On the student-spending side, non-resident UNM students supported nearly 1,000 jobs, $27.4 million in labor income and contributed nearly $94 million in economic output. Net spending by those students, which include those who came to UNM from other states, was $62.7 million.

Alumni impact

The report also pulls from the impact of UNM alumni, particularly those who stay in New Mexico and contribute to the local economy. More than half — about 58% — of UNM's living alumni have a home address in the state.

Working-age alumni, the report says, earned roughly $3 billion more than they would have if they didn't graduate from college. They also spent about $863.3 million on goods and services produced locally and contributed more than $215 million in state and local taxes. Overall, alumni had an induced economic impact of $2.2 billion.

Research, entrepreneurship and tech transfer

UNM's research, innovation and technology transfer efforts are also having positive effects on economic development in the state.

Most of the state's funding for research — about $239 million for health sciences and $157 million for main and branch campuses — comes from outside of the state. The report says such funding "generates a net increase in economic activity when it is spent in New Mexico and circulates through the New Mexico economy."

Lisa Kuuttila, the chief economic development officer and CEO of UNM Rainforest Innovations, said UNM's support for startups is also a key part of the university's overall economic impact. She said in 2022, the organization supported about eight startups, up from four in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the economy. In addition, UNM inventors disclosed about 94 technologies to the organization and were issued about 45 patents. Overall, UNM Rainforest Innovations has 92 active startups, 53% of which remain in the state.

"All of the new job creation in our country is coming from startups and small businesses," Kuuttila said. "The importance of what universities do in creating businesses that are based on research that is done at their institution — you can't overemphasize that metric because it's so key to our economy."

Ziedonis, with UNM Health, said aside from increasing enrollment with UNM's School of Medicine, he hopes the university continues to increase funding for biosciences — an area he sees ripe for growth.

"We realize that as our research has expanded so dramatically — it's at the highest point it's ever been — that we will probably need additional research facilities," he said.

Kuuttila said she isn't able to estimate what the university's impact might look like in the years ahead but expects it to remain a large contributor to the state's overall economy. She said the university's support for startups can — if all goes to plan — hopefully bring the next big company.

"All it takes for the state actually is one unicorn that is (started) here," she said. "But to get that one unicorn, you have to maybe build 100 companies."