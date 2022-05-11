Report on Voting From the 2022 Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting
CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 10, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 25, 2022 (the "Circular").
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes
Percent
114,410,095
75.25%
37,622,903
24.75%
2. Election of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes
Percent
Pentti O. Karkkainen
111,194,606
73.14%
40,838,392
26.86%
Ronald J. Eckhardt
112,585,832
74.05%
39,447,166
25.95%
K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser
114,278,622
75.17%
37,754,376
24.83%
Keith A. MacPhail
102,906,178
67.69%
49,126,820
32.31%
Ronald J. Poelzer
110,819,425
72.89%
41,213,573
27.11%
Sheldon B. Steeves
113,205,653
74.46%
38,827,345
25.54%
Deborah S. Stein
113,165,933
74.44%
38,867,065
25.56%
Jonathan A. Wright
113,588,145
74.71%
38,444,853
25.29%
Grant A. Zawalsky
108,820,839
71.58%
43,212,159
28.42%
3. Appointment of Auditors
By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes
Percent
148,210,041
96.65%
5,138,310
3.35%
4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes
Percent
113,847,636
74.88%
38,185,362
25.12%
5. Approval of an Amendment to the Share Award Incentive Plan
By resolution passed via ballot, the amendment to NuVista's share award incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable thereunder was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes
Percent
112,534,495
74.02%
39,498,503
25.98%
