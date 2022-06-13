U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Reporting of Manager’s transactions – CFO buys shares in TCM Group A/S

TCM Group A/S
·1 min read
  • TCM.CO
TCM Group A/S
TCM Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 143/2022

Tvis, 13 June 2022

Reporting of Manager’s transactions – CFO buys shares in TCM Group A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of information, that CFO Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen has brought shares in the Company for approx. DKK 0.3 million.

Please see the attachment for details.

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


